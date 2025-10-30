Meet two 16-year-olds from Bihar who turned Chhath’s thekua into Rs 1 crore brand

They turned this traditional sweet into a thriving business now valued at Rs 1 crore.

Chhath is one of the most important festivals, especially in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, as well as Nepal. It's a festival that brings families together through traditions and thekua - a crunchy sweet made from jaggery and wheat flour. Thekua, which is typically made once a year during the festival, became the beginning of a unique journey for two 16-year-old boys from Bihar. They turned this traditional sweet into a thriving business now valued at Rs 1 crore.

Their journey started not with business ambitions, but with a moment that forced them to question why foods deeply rooted in Indian culture were being sold in unsanitary conditions.

How it all started

It all began when Jayant Karmakar fell ill after eating thekua from a roadside cart. This incident made him think about how many local snacks people enjoy but hesitate to purchase due to hygiene concerns. He saw a gap. If traditional food were prepared hygienically and safely, it could reach more people and remain relevant year-round.

According to the Hindustan Times, Jayant said, "That's when we realised how many traditional snacks have become limited and are slowly disappearing. Our aim isn't just to bring back India's traditional flavours, but to present them in a modern way."

From friendship to partnership

When Jayant shared this idea with his friend Kailash, they immediately felt it was a good fit. Kailash had left school early and sold water bottles at railway stations to support his family. For him, this idea was an opportunity to do something meaningful.

Together, they began experimenting in a small kitchen at home. Day after day, they tried various recipes for snacks, including thekua, makhana, banana chips, and laddus. Their focus was on making everything hygienically and maintaining a familiar taste.

Challenges

The early days were full of challenges. No one placed orders for weeks. Many around them doubted whether anyone would buy packaged versions of homemade snacks. But the two friends didn't give up. They continued to refine their recipes, posting about their travels on social media and personally contacting local customers.

Gradually, word spread. People living away from home began to find solace in their products, and orders began to increase.

How it became a Rs 1 crore valued brand

In 2023, the duo launched their brand, Shudh Swaad, from a small setup in West Bengal. What started as two friends cooking in their kitchen has now grown into a team of about fifteen people handling production, packaging, marketing, and customer service.

Shuddh Swaad currently offers two types of thekua, one made with coconut jaggery and the other with coconut semolina. They will also introduce a new cardamom flavour. Kailash handles the day-to-day operations, while Jayant continues his studies alongside the business.

Within a year, Pure Taste has reached over 300,000 customers across India. A small idea born from a bad experience has now become a 100,000-rupee company.

