Padmaja Kumari Parmar, the Princess of Mewar is the latest in the royal family of Mewar, which has a legacy of 77 generations, to serve Udaipur and its people. Deeper than her royal roots are her philanthropic work, her dedication and contribution towards hospitality.

Padmaja Kumari Parmar, the Princess of Mewar is based on Boston from where she runs The Friends of Mewar foundation.

In Rajasthan, where royalty still reigns in every spirit, where every fort is a living history, palaces that reflect a deep-rooted legacy of regal splendor, royal families still rule the hearts of people. Member of one such royal family of Rajasthan is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, the Princess of Mewar. Padmaja Kumari is the latest in the royal family of Mewar, which has a legacy of 77 generations, to serve Udaipur and its people. Deeper than her royal roots are her philanthropic work, her dedication and contribution towards hospitality, and health that cut across continents.

The Royal House of Mewar was founded in 734 BCE by Maharashi Harit Rashi, which is successfully held up by its daughter Padmaja Kumari Parmar who is the latest to embody the dynastic legacy of royalty and grandeur. She is the daughter of Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, the 76th custodian of the House of Mewar.

The embodiment of a royal legacy

Based in Boston, Padmaja Kumari Parmar founded ‘The Friends of Mewar’ foundation in 2013, which is dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, providing healthcare, and promoting women’s empowerment and education. She spends most of her time running the foundation from Boston to create more jobs and health care facilities for the rural women of Udaipur.

Padmaja Kumar founded the charity in memory of her grandfather, with headquarters in Boston, who in 1969 founded the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation. She is the Executive Director of Business Development for the Historic Resort Hotels collectively called HRH Group of Hotels. She is managing the hotel chain as the third generation of her family who are also heritage hoteliers. She takes care of the heritage hotels in Udaipur that offer a royal experience to guests.

Her experience in the hospitality sector is long, diverse and rich as she started with New York’s Four Seasons Hotel and with her global travel experience, participating in travel shows and her own experience in the United States all have contributed immensely to her role as a leader in the hospitality industry and thus making the HRH Group a successful venture.