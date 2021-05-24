Meet this inspiring model suffering from a rare condition, her leg weighs 45 kgs

There are several people in the world who have turned their weakness their strength. One such name is that of the emerging model Mahogany Geter from the US. She may be physically challenged but he has made this disability her strength and is openly facing challenges.

The 23-year-old was born with a chronic condition called Lymphedema. The condition causes the collection of excess fluid in the body's soft tissue, which has affected her left leg—weighing 45 kgs. Her leg weight adds 100lb (45kgs) to her body weight, as reported by Mirror.com.

The prevailing condition has no cure, but one can alleviate the pain caused by this through regular physiotherapy and lymphatic drainage massages. Besides the physical pain, she has to go through a lot of societal stigmas, where people recommend her to “amputate the leg to look better”.

Due to her condition, she had to face abusive trolls on social media who called her “ham-roll” and a “deformed b***h”, making her feel low for the longest time. But she decided to focus on accepting her body. Instead of hiding herself, she decided to show her talent to the people. After this, he got her photoshoot done and is working to spread awareness among people about this disease. Her mission is now to aware and inspire people to embrace their bodies through her photos.

For this journey of acceptance, she gives major credit to her mother. When she feels low, she takes steps to overcome that by taking a break from social media, listening to music, meditating, and talking to her mother, whom she considers as her therapist.

This journey has inspired her to make it big as a model and she wants to stay focused on becoming one. Her dream is to buy her mother a house and raise awareness about Lymphedema.