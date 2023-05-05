Search icon
Meet Theresia Fischer, model who spent Rs 1 crore to increase length of legs

On Instagram, she has over 1.45 lakh followers. According to local media sources, surgeons grew her length by 14 centimetres (5.5 inches) after the operation, according to the Daily Star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: You've probably heard that people use plastic surgery to improve their appearance. But did you know that people have begun to extend their legs as well? For this, expensive surgery is being performed. Theresia Fischer, 31, is doing the same thing. She made an appearance on the German version of Celebrity Big Brother. After years of hearing taunts, she decided to lengthen her legs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Theresia (@theresiafischer)

After two operations, Theresia had telescopic rods placed in her legs. Her height has increased to six feet. According to the model, she is profiting greatly from this. She has got new boyfriend. The level of confidence has risen. Due to this, she has amassed an impressive fan base on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Theresia (@theresiafischer)

Social media trolling

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Theresia (@theresiafischer)

People used to harass Theresia a lot when she was a teenager, she claims. She opted to have surgery for her old partner and modelling career.

She says, "I feel satisfied and happy with my legs now, but I also have to deal with internet hatred,This really hurts me. With the leg enlargement procedure, I appear to have rediscovered myself and overcome my previous trauma of bullying. However, I am now being harassed once more. Why am I receiving so much criticism? In addition, I paid for all of this out of my modelling fees."

 

