Walmart, now one of the biggest retail chains in the world, started off as a small store in Arkansas, United States, back in 1962. Founded by brothers Sam and Bud Walton, the store had a simple goal: to offer customers the lowest prices anytime, anywhere. Over the decades, this idea grew into a global retail empire, and today, Walmart operates thousands of stores around the world.

In 2024, the Walton family, the founders of Walmart became the richest family in the world, according to Bloomberg. This happened after Walmart’s stock surged by around 80 percent in a single year, increasing the family’s combined wealth to a staggering USD 432.4 billion.

Sam Walton passed away in 1992, and his brother Bud Walton died earlier. However, the business remained in the family and was divided among their heirs. Sam’s children — Alice, Jim, and Rob — his daughter-in-law Christy, and her son Lukas, along with Bud Walton’s daughters, Ann and Nancy, inherited parts of the empire. Though Walmart still earns most of its wealth from retail, the family has expanded into other businesses as well.

Rob Walton, Sam’s eldest son, served as Walmart’s chairman from 1992 to 2015. In 2022, he also bought the Denver Broncos, an American football team, for USD 4.7 billion, along with his daughter and son-in-law. Rob currently has a net worth of about USD 113.3 billion.

The Walton family also has strong ties to other sports teams. Ann Walton-Kroenke’s husband, Stan Kroenke, owns several sports franchises, including the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and the English football club Arsenal. He also served on Walmart’s board from 1996 to 2001.

Alice Walton, Sam’s only daughter, is now the richest woman in the world with a net worth of USD 113 billion. She is more interested in art and charity work than the business. She founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2011.

Jim Walton, the youngest of Sam’s children, leads the family’s banking business, Arvest Bank Group, and is worth around USD 112.1 billion. His daughter Alice (not to be confused with her aunt) chairs the Walton Family Foundation, which supports many charitable projects.

The Walton family continues to influence not just the retail world, but also sports, arts, and philanthropy, all while maintaining their place as one of the most powerful and wealthiest families in the world.