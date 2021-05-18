Meet the teenage girl who is earning crores by posting lip-syncing videos

When A-level student Alicia Breuer first decided to download TikTok in 2020, she did it only to pass the time during COVID-19 lockdown. But 17-year-old from the UK is now earning a whopping GBP 10,000 daily due to her viral lip-syncing videos.

Speaking to the Mirror, Breuer said that she has put her higher education plans on hold because she has bagged lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Lancome, Urban Outfitters, Boohoo and Fenty Beauty.

"It gave me something to do during the pandemic when I wasn’t studying for my A-levels," Alicia said. "If I’m now able to make £10,000 some days, I’m going to focus on my videos – there’s no point going to university."

Alicia's first video which went viral on TikTok was one in which she was miming the words to Katy Perry's 2010 hit Teenage Dream.

"The majority of my videos are lip syncing to music," she added. "None of them take too long. Even a transition video only takes an hour to make."

Once Alicia got popular on TikTok, she attracted the attention of digital talent manager Jessica Henig of Unlocked Branding.

According to Alicia, she is now earning more than her parents Frank and Tammy - who are employed as financial advisers.

Alician said that she is not planning to go to university to study psychology but she is receiving full support from her tutors in charting her new career path.

"My two really close friends have also been really supportive," she added. "Whereas I’d probably be jealous if the roles were reversed."