In Indore’s Sarafa Bazaar, “The Gold Man” captivates visitors with his famous kulfi topped with 24-carat gold, blending tradition and luxury in a vibrant night market.

In the heart of Indore’s ancient Sarafa Bazaar, a unique night-time transformation takes place. By day, Sarafa is a bustling marketplace full of glittering jewellery stores. But when night falls, the jewellery shops close their shutters, and the street turns into one of India’s maximum famous food hubs. Among the various sights here's a man who has come to be a local legend — regarded honestly as “The Gold Man.”

The Gold Man is a flamboyant street food vendor famous for serving an extremely good dessert: kulfi crowned with 24-carat gold leaf. Kulfi is a traditional Indian ice cream, and at his stall called Nema Kulfi And Faluda, positioned at 36, Old Kasera Bakhal, this humble dessert gets a high-priced makeover. The fit-to-be-eaten gold flakes shimmer beautifully on the creamy kulfi, making it as a lot a visible delight and a delectable treat. His kulfi prices between Rs 351 and Rs 401, reflecting its specific appeal and the richness of the gold decoration.

But The Gold Man is more than simply the golden kulfi. He additionally offers scrumptious flavours like jamun and rabdi, and his falooda which is a candy drink-dessert with many textures, is similarly popular. People flock to his stall, eager to have a bite of those special delicacies that blend centuries-d recipes with a current touch of extravagance.

Sarafa Bazaar itself is a fascinating place with long records. It dates back to the 18th century whilst the Holkar dynasty ruled the place. Originally, it changed into a marketplace for gold and silver traders, that's why it’s known as “Sarafa,” meaning bullion or treasured metals in Hindi. By day, the market remains actual to this background with stores displaying shining jewellery and adorns.

However, the night marketplace way of life started as a smart security degree, to keep the area busy and well-lit, discouraging thieves.

Today, from around 9 pm to 2 am, Sarafa comes alive with a brilliant variety of street food. Visitors can experience savoury jalebis, highly spiced dal bafla, sweet malpua, and creamy bhutte ka kees among many others. Food lovers journey from a ways and extensive to flavor these delights.

In this vibrant food scene, The Gold Man shines brightest. His golden kulfi isn't always just a dessert but an image of Indore’s potential to combine a way of life with showmanship, making food and reveling in complete taste and spectacle.