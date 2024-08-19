Meet the former IAS Officer who roams around with two donkeys due to..., the reason will shock you

A former IAS Officer has garnered much limelight on social media due to his habit of roaming around with two donkeys.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), considered one of the most difficult examinations in the country, paves the way for one to assume the reins of administration. There are numerous of students across the country who aspire to crack the UPSC exams to become an IAS, IPS or so.

At the same time, there are several IAS officers who gain limelight through their work. One such former IAS Officer is Praveen Kumar, who has garnered much attention on social media due to his habit of roaming around with two donkeys.

Who is Praveen Kumar?

Praveen Kumar, a former IAS Officer of 2001 batch, now lives in Faridabad, Haryana. He roams around with his two donkeys and is currently the 'talk of the town'. Kumar has served as an IAS Officer of the Haryana cadre. Moreover, he has also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad.

Why does he roam around with donkeys?

Praveen Kumar walks around the Badkhal Vidhan Sabha, Faridabad, His pictures are getting viral on social media. According to Kumar, through the donkeys, he wants to give the message to people that they ought to 'fix their mentality'. According to him, in today's chaotic life, one is losing control over one's thoughts.

The former IAS officer has been in limelight previously

Notably, this is not the first time that the former IAS Officer has grabbed eyeballs. Kumar has been in limelight previously for his unique style.