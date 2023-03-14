Meet Teresa Moore, 103-year-old woman who still hits gym regularly, know her advice to people (Photo: Twitter/AndyVermaut)

People often find it hard to go to a gym and work out for good health. We make fitness our resolution with every new year. But days later, couldn't manage to follow our target goal. Going to a gym is an uphill task for many. But there are numerous examples who are active in fitness. They do exercise no matter who is their age.

One such exceptional person is Teresa Moore, a 103-year-old woman from California in the US. She goes to the gym three to four times a week. This no doubt sets an example for those who often procrastinate to work out even at a young age.

Teresa Moore goes to her neighbourhood gym with a full face of makeup. This also proves that age is just a number to do anything. She lifts weights and looks dapper with her styled hair and makeup on. But who is Teresa Moore?

Born in Italy, she married an army officer in 1946, according to a New York Post report. Since then she has lived in many countries of the world. But she is now settled in California in the US. Moore also enjoys playing bridge and going to the opera.

Talking about working out, Teresa says exercising gives her energy. Although her daughter believes that her mother’s adventurous nature also drives her to the gym. Daughter Sheila Moore said, “I think my mother is a curious person. She goes to the gym and meets friends. They interact and hence my mother finds happiness in that place."

Her main piece of advice for everybody is to maintain their fortitude and pursue a regret-free existence.