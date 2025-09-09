Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more

Apple unveils the AirPods Pro 3, check price, features and more

When was the first Apple iPhone released, and what was its price?

Nepal Protest: PM Modi expresses grief over heart-wrenching violence, says, 'Nepal's stability...'

Nepal Protest: Where is ex-PM KP Sharma Oli after stepping down?

After ugly divorce, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen come together for their daughter Ziana, head for..., fans react: 'Der aaye durust aaye'

Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal takes perfect REVENGE from Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna SLAMS her for backstabbing them: 'Poora Hindustan aapko'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM, check more features HERE

Apple Event: Apple reveals iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever with eSIM

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, Watch SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE unveiled with 5G connectivity and more

Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more

Apple unveils iPhone 17 with ProMotion, check price, features and more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...

Born in the US state of California and brought up in Dallas, Texas, Tejasvi was raised by two software engineer parents. While in middle school, Tejasvi discovered her own passion for coding after joining the group Girls Who Code. Read on to know more about her.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 10:26 PM IST

Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...
Tejasvi discovered her passion for coding after joining the group Girls Who Code.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tejasvi Manoj, a 17-year-old Indian-origin girl has been named TIME magazine's Kid of the Year 2025. Born in the US state of California and brought up in Dallas, Texas, Tejasvi was raised by two software engineer parents. While in middle school, Tejasvi discovered her own passion for coding after joining the group Girls Who Code. Her innovation, sparked by an alarming family experience, has now earned her a spot on the reputed American magazine's cover. Let us tell you more about her here.

What is Tejasvi Manoj's innovation?

According to TIME, Tejasvi's journey took flight in February last year after her grandfather nearly fell prey to an online scam. That incident left Tejasvi feeling deeply unsettled. "Tejasvi was surprised that there was such a lack of awareness among her grandparents,” her mother Aishwarya said. Tejasvi then did her research and found out that it was not an isolated incident with her grandparents but a much larger problem. She went on to build Shield Seniors, a platform designed to help older adults recognise and avoid online frauds.

What does Tejasvi's Shield Seniors do?

Tejasvi's Shield Seniors educates users about cybersecurity basics, offers a chatbot for simple queries, analyses suspicious messages using artificial intelligence (AI), and directs victims to reporting agencies. "We want to make sure they’re (senior citizens) able to navigate the online world confidently, with independence, and with dignity," Tejasvi stated, according to TIME. Her work has previously been recognised with an honourable mention in the Congressional App Challenge and also featured in a TEDx talk.

What are Tejasvi Manoj's future plans?

Tejasvi has also conducted a number of seminars for senior citizens to learn online safety. According to TIME, online scams against older adults caused nearly five billion US dollars in losses last year alone, highlighting the importance of platforms such as Shield Seniors. Besides tech, Tejasvi also has interests in volunteering, tutoring refugees, and playing violin in her school orchestra. She plans to study computer science in college with a focus on either AI or cybersecurity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'
Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban ar
Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising? How has Hami Nepal shaped the movement?
Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising?
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju
Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know
Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE