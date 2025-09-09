Meet Tejasvi Manoj, 17-year-old Indian-origin girl named TIME's Kid of the Year 2025, she built...

Born in the US state of California and brought up in Dallas, Texas, Tejasvi was raised by two software engineer parents. While in middle school, Tejasvi discovered her own passion for coding after joining the group Girls Who Code. Read on to know more about her.

Tejasvi Manoj, a 17-year-old Indian-origin girl has been named TIME magazine's Kid of the Year 2025. Born in the US state of California and brought up in Dallas, Texas, Tejasvi was raised by two software engineer parents. While in middle school, Tejasvi discovered her own passion for coding after joining the group Girls Who Code. Her innovation, sparked by an alarming family experience, has now earned her a spot on the reputed American magazine's cover. Let us tell you more about her here.

What is Tejasvi Manoj's innovation?

According to TIME, Tejasvi's journey took flight in February last year after her grandfather nearly fell prey to an online scam. That incident left Tejasvi feeling deeply unsettled. "Tejasvi was surprised that there was such a lack of awareness among her grandparents,” her mother Aishwarya said. Tejasvi then did her research and found out that it was not an isolated incident with her grandparents but a much larger problem. She went on to build Shield Seniors, a platform designed to help older adults recognise and avoid online frauds.

What does Tejasvi's Shield Seniors do?

Tejasvi's Shield Seniors educates users about cybersecurity basics, offers a chatbot for simple queries, analyses suspicious messages using artificial intelligence (AI), and directs victims to reporting agencies. "We want to make sure they’re (senior citizens) able to navigate the online world confidently, with independence, and with dignity," Tejasvi stated, according to TIME. Her work has previously been recognised with an honourable mention in the Congressional App Challenge and also featured in a TEDx talk.

What are Tejasvi Manoj's future plans?

Tejasvi has also conducted a number of seminars for senior citizens to learn online safety. According to TIME, online scams against older adults caused nearly five billion US dollars in losses last year alone, highlighting the importance of platforms such as Shield Seniors. Besides tech, Tejasvi also has interests in volunteering, tutoring refugees, and playing violin in her school orchestra. She plans to study computer science in college with a focus on either AI or cybersecurity.