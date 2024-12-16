He holds the record for having the largest feet and hands of any living teenager, with his feet measuring over 13 inches and his hands reaching 9 inches.

Eric Kilburn Jr., a 16-year-old from Goodrich, Michigan, USA, has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for achieving two extraordinary feats. He holds the record for having the largest feet and hands of any living teenager, with his feet measuring over 13 inches and his hands reaching 9 inches.

Standing at 6 feet 10 inches tall, Kilburn's feet are an impressive 34.30 cm (13.50 inches) in length, with a U.S. shoe size of 23 (which is equivalent to a size 22 in the UK). This is much larger than the average adult male shoe size, which typically falls between 8.5 and 9.

In terms of his hands, Kilburn's measurements are equally remarkable, with his hands spanning 23.20 cm (9.13 inches), making them the largest hands of any living teenager. This size significantly exceeds the typical hand measurement for his age, which averages just over 7.4 inches.

According to the Guinness World Records 2025 book, Kilburn Jr. said that he first became aware of his exceptional size in kindergarten, noticing that he was "much taller and larger than his friends." The 16-year-old remembers that he hasn't been able to buy shoes in a store "since about fifth grade." Soon after, finding gloves also became a challenge for him.

Left with no other option, Kilburn had to order custom-made orthopedic shoes that cost more than $1,500 (£1,146.86) for a single pair. During this time, his mother, Rebecca, began to consider whether Eric’s unusual size might qualify for a world record.

She believed that having Eric's unique measurements recognized with a record might encourage companies to create shoes tailored to his specific size. Eric then applied for his record titles when he was 14 years old.

As Eric's story gained online attention, major companies such as Puma and Under Armour stepped in, providing him with custom-made shoes and boots, which brought a much-needed improvement to his life.

Eric reveals that one of the best parts about his record was “having the connection with the amazing shoe companies, and all of the people who stepped up to help me when I needed shoes.” “It was pretty cool to see how many people genuinely care about helping others,” he said.