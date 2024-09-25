Twitter
Catherine Zeta-Jones breaks the internet with her nude photo on her and husband Michael Douglas' birthday

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio as BSNL's 4G network reaches…

Meet teen who set Guinness World Record for largest hands, feet; they measure over…

Anil Ambani's company prepays Rs 8500000000 debt, on track to become debt-free, it's not Reliance Infra, R Power

This is world's richest woman ever, who was way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, her net worth was..

Meet teen who set Guinness World Record for largest hands, feet; they measure over…

According to the Guinness World Records 2025 book, Kilburn Jr. said that he first became aware of his exceptional size in kindergarten, noticing that he was "much taller and larger than his friends."

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 08:18 PM IST

Meet teen who set Guinness World Record for largest hands, feet; they measure over…
Image: Guinness World Record
Eric Kilburn Jr.,16, from Goodrich, Michigan, USA, has made his mark in the Guinness Book of World Records for achieving not just one, but two remarkable feats. He holds the record for the largest feet and hands of any living teenager, measuring over 13 inches for his feet and 9 inches for his hands.

Kilburn Jr. who is 6 feet 10 inches tall has feet measuring an impressive 34.30 cm (13.50 inches). His shoe size according to the American chart is 23 (the equivalent of a size 22 for the UK). This is significantly larger than the average shoe size for adult males, which typically ranges from size 8.5 to size 9.

Speaking about his hands, they measure an impressive 23.20 cm (9.13 inches), making them the largest hands of any living teenager. Their size greatly surpasses the average for his age, which is 19.04 cm (just over 7.4 inches).

According to the Guinness World Records 2025 book, Kilburn Jr. said that he first became aware of his exceptional size in kindergarten, noticing that he was "much taller and larger than his friends." 

The 16-year-old remembers that he hasn't been able to buy shoes in a store "since about fifth grade." Soon after, finding gloves also became a challenge for him.

He was left with no option but had to order custom-made orthopedic shoes that cost over $1,500 (£1,146.86) for just one pair.  

During this period, Eric's mother Rebecca began to wonder if his big size might qualify him for a world record.

She believed that having Eric's unique measurements recognized with a record might encourage companies to create shoes tailored to his specific size. Eric then applied for his record titles when he was 14 years old.

As Eric's story gained attention online, prominent companies such as Puma and Under Armour became involved. The companies provided him with custom-made shoes and boots, bringing an unexpected yet welcome improvement to his life.

Eric reveals that one of the best parts about his record was “having the connection with the amazing shoe companies, and all of the people who stepped up to help me when I needed shoes.”

“It was pretty cool to see how many people genuinely care about helping others,” he says. 

