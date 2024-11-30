The 45-year-old tech millionaire known for his extreme anti-ageing experiments, is set to visit India from December 1-6

Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old tech millionaire known for his extreme anti-ageing experiments, is set to visit India from December 1-6. Johnson, founder of the ‘Blueprint’ project aimed at reversing ageing, will promote his book and his ‘Don’t Die’ community during the visit.

Johnson recently shared a series of India-centric posts on X (formerly Twitter), including a playful reference to actor Poonam Pandey. In one tweet, he said, “Hello India. I have been told the only person who believes in ‘Don’t Die’ is Poonam Pandey. We are about to change that. I am in Mumbai from December 1-3 and in Bangalore from December 4-6,” adding the hashtag “MarnaMat” (don’t die).

A former Silicon Valley executive, Johnson spends over $2 million annually on anti-ageing treatments. His meticulous routine includes waking at 4:30 am, consuming a 1,950-calorie diet, taking over 100 supplements daily, and undergoing targeted exercises. His quest to reverse ageing has involved unconventional methods like blood transfusions from his teenage son and gene therapy.

Despite these efforts, his experiments sometimes backfire. Earlier this month, he shared a bloated image of his face after an attempt to inject donor fat to look younger. While the results were initially alarming, Johnson later reported a full recovery.

Johnson rose to prominence after selling his credit card processing company, Braintree, to PayPal for $800 million in 2013. Since then, he has invested in technologies addressing Alzheimer’s and strokes.