Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic Ramleela

THIS is a special Ramleela in the town of Bindeshwariganj (Bahurawan) market of Baldirai tehsil, in Uttar Pradesh. It is a perfect example how festivals promotes communal harmony. Tayyab Ali, a man from muslim community plays Kumbhakaran.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 09:29 AM IST

Meet Tayyab Ali, who plays role of Kumbhkaran for 38 years in THIS iconic Ramleela
(Representative Image)
India is immersed in the joy of festivals from Ram Navami to Dussehra. From colourful melas to Ramayan plays (Ramlelas) across country, the festival of Dussehra is a popular festival, which marks the victory of good over evil. Indian festivals are the embodiment of unity, and holds cultural importance across religions. In today's article we bring you a very special Ramleela from the town of Bindeshwariganj (Bahurawan) market of Baldirai tehsil, in Uttar Pradesh. It is a perfect example how festivals promotes communal harmony. 

The Adarsh ​​Ramleela Committee has been staging Ramlila  since 1989. This year, Ramleela will run from 30 September to 6 October. What makes it special is that many artists from the village of Bindeshwariganj have been staging Ramlila by becoming member in the Ramleela Committee. The presentation of Adarsh ​​Ramlila Committee is based on the ideals and personality of Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Former Block Chief Baldirai, late Jagjivan Mishra initially started the play. Former Block Chief of Baldirai development block, late Jagjivan Prasad Mishra, started Ramleela in 1989 with his colleague, late Krishna Kumar Singh alias Puttan Singh, and presented it by gathering artists from the village.

Meet Tayyab Ali, man who plays Kumbhkaran

In this year's Ramleela many talented artists have taken part to play different characters of Ramayan. Interestingly, Tayyab Ali, a man from muslim community plays Kumbhakaran. Other artists are- Vipin Agrahari plays the role of Ram, Santosh Pandey plays Laxman, Swaminath Yadav plays Ravana, Rakesh Chauhan plays Hanuman, Santram plays Sita, Jai Prakash Singh plays Dashrath, Nand Kishore Gupta plays Meghnath and Parashuram, Rajendra Yadav plays Sugreev.

One of the most famous Ramleela 

 Adarsh ​​Ramlila Samiti's Ramleela is one of the most famous Ramleela. It started in 1989 under the leadership of late Krishna Kumar Singh Puttan, It is quite popular in Raebareli, Maharajganj, Lakhanganj of Ayodhya, Dharme, Kotwan, Harchandpur of Barabanki and by winning the second prize in Awadh region in 1990, At present executive, President Rajendra Prasad, Manager Santosh Pandey, stage management is done by Jaiprakash Singh, harmonium is played by Ramesh Tiwari and Hargobind Singh, Dholak is played by Naresh.

What senior artists say about this Ramleela

Ramlila artist Jai Prakash Singh said that we used to play the role of Ram, but due to old age we play the role of Dasharath. Former head Swami Nath Yadav said that we were playing the role of Hanuman. Earlier we used to manage the stage, when there was no artist then we used to play that role. Nandkishore Gupta said that we used to play the role of Parashuram and Meghnath. Tayyab Ali from the Muslim community has been playing his role in Ramlila for years. Thousands of people gather to watch the presentation of Adarsh ​​Ramlila Samiti. Moreover,a huge feast is organised on the day of idol immersion.

