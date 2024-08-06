Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

Vikas Divyakirti is a well-known name among UPSC aspirants. He is the founder of Drishti IAS coaching institute. Many young people across the country draw inspiration from him. His motivational videos are very popular and widely shared on social media. His wife, Taruna Verma, is also an important part of the Drishti IAS coaching institute. They met in New Delhi in 1996 and got married a year later. Taruna Verma is currently the director of the Drishti IAS coaching institute and is known for her strong academic background, matching that of Vikas Divyakirti, according to reports.

Taruna Verma completed her graduation from Zakir Husain College, Delhi University and went on to earn a Ph.D.

Vikas Divyakirti also studied at Zakir Husain College and holds MA, M.Phil, and Ph.D. degrees.

He has a notable background in the UPSC exams. He appeared for the exam in 1996 and achieved a rank of 384 in his first attempt. In the UPSC mains exam, he scored 343 marks in Hindi Literature, 321 marks in General Studies (GS), 247 marks in Sociology, 112 marks in Essay, and 156 marks in the interview, according to reports.

Many young aspirants look up to Vikas Divyakirti for guidance and motivation. His journey and achievements continue to inspire many who aim to succeed in the UPSC exams.