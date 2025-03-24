She is making waves with her latest music video for 'Fire in Delhi' and it’s going viral on TikTok.

Swiss-Indian singer BombayMami is making waves with her latest music video for “Fire in Delhi”—and it’s going viral on TikTok. In the video, she snowboards down the Swiss Alps while wearing a traditional Indian lehenga, blending her two cultural worlds in a bold, eye-catching way.

Born and raised in Switzerland and India, BombayMami’s music reflects her unique background. “One day I’m eating fondue, the next it’s biryani,” she told Vogue. Her sound blends R&B, hip-hop, and traditional Indian music, influenced by artists like Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, and M.I.A.

She started making music at a young age, inspired by the Indian classical music her father played at home. At just 14 years old, she recorded her first song in a studio and never looked back.

Her latest track, “Fire in Delhi,” is more than just a viral hit—it’s deeply personal. “I wrote it after a tough breakup,” she explains. “Delhi, in the song, represents the chaos in my life. It’s about regaining my confidence and power.”

Beyond music, BombayMami is also a fashion icon. She loves blending traditional Indian attire with streetwear, often pairing jhumkas with tracksuits or a dupatta with sneakers. She even has her own clothing line, Shava, where she reimagines South Asian fabrics into trendy clubwear.