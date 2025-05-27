Sushil Kumar, was the first contestant in the history of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to win a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore in 2011. Amitabh Bachchan called him the 'real life Slumdog Millionaire.'

Sushil Kumar, was the first contestant in the history of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to win a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore in 2011. Amitabh Bachchan called him the 'real life Slumdog Millionaire.' However, this fortune did not last him long, and soon news about him going 'riches to rags' started swirling around. As per some speculation, things started to went downhill when Sushil was not able to handle the overnight success and new found wealth, and went down the wrong path. Sushil has admitted that he became addicted to alcoholy and smoking, and was scammed by knowns. His relationship with his wife was also affected due to this.

Who is Sushil Kumar?

Sushil Kumar, 41, hailing from champaran, Bihar came as a contestant on KBC 5. But when he got a chance to sit on the hotseat, that night his life completely changed. He answered the last question of the quiz show, and earned a whopping amount of 5 crore. He became a crorepati overnight.When asked what he will do with this amount, he wished to become an IAS.

From Mumbai to Delhi, he became a household name due to the popularity of KBC. In Bihar, he became a local celebrity. In 2020, Sushil Kumar came on social media platform facebook, and shared with the world what he was up to. He shared, '2015-2016 was the most challenging time of my life. I was not able to understand what to do. Being a local celebrity, I used to have programs somewhere or the other in Bihar for ten to fifteen days a month. Therefore, studies gradually got sidelined. Also, at that time, I used to be very serious about the media and the media also used to ask me every few days what I was doing. For this, I used to do this business sometimes, that business sometimes without any experience so that I could tell the media that l am not useless. The result was that the business used to sink after a few days!"

He got scammed

Sushil Kumar shared that he was scammed by many people after he earned so much money. He wrote, ‘After KBC, I used to participate in about 50 thousand programs in a month. Because of this, many times people have cheated me. Which I came to know about later after donating."

Relationship with wife and the bankruptcy rumours

Sushil Kumar shared how the relationship with his wife was deteriorating to the extent that they stopped talking to each other for a month. 'My relationship with my wife was gradually deteriorating. She often used to say that I do not know how to differentiate between right and wrong people. We often quarrel over this.'

He also shared that the rumours of him going bankrupt were not true and were incidental. He explained that a journalist from an English newspaper called him repeatedly, and out of frustration, Sushil told the reporter that all his money was over and now he is living by raising cows and selling milk.' Sushil did not go bankrupt and was living a simple happy life, without any luxury.

Addiction to cigarette, alcohol

He shared that he had also become addicted to alcohol and smoking, during his frequent visits to Delhi. Sushil also tried his luck in film directing, but left everything at went back to his home in Chamaparan, Where is he now? As per reports, Sushil Kumar was appointed as a government teacher of psychology subject, and teaches class 11 and 12.