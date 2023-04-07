Search icon
Meet Sunny Rajput, another YouTuber after Armaan Malik with two wives

Sunny has two wives Roop Rajput and Mansi Rajput. He was recently trolled for posting videos of his two wives on his official Instagram handle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

New Delhi: After Armaan Malik, now another YouTuber having two wives has grabbed plenty of eyeballs on social media.Yes, we are talking about Sunny Rajput who remains in the headlines for his personal life. . His videos are popular on social media and go viral every time, particularly on YouTube.  Sunny has two wives Roop Rajput and Mansi Rajput. He was recently trolled for posting videos of his two wives on his official Instagram handle.

Who is Sunny Rajput?

Sunny Rajput is popular who runs Sunny Family YouTube channel having 227,000 subscribers. He describes himself as a digital content maker and family entertainer on his profile. He has 216,000 Instagram followers. Roop and Mansi, both of his wives, have also thousands of followers on social media. Malik's regular day-to-day life vlogs frequently go viral on the internet.

Watch this clip to know more about Sunny Rajput and his wives:

Sunny Rajput has another YouTube channel namely @SunnyRajput with 5,000 subscribers. On this channel, he continues to provide videos of himself and his family, ranging from his everyday routine to his personal life. Videos showing Sunny Rajput's daily life are well appreciated on the internet.  

Armaan Malik and his two wives
YouTuber Armaan Malik also has two wives. Armaan is often in news because of his not-so-common videos. Because Armaan's two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, are pregnant, the family's vlogs are receiving millions of views. Armaan's first wife Payal is expecting twins, and his second wife, Kritika, is expecting a single child.

Armaan Malik's family has earlier piqued the public's curiosity after his two pregnant wives, Payal and Kritika, were involved in a car accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and they and their unborn children are both safe. Watch the clip here:

 

 

