Meet Sunny Kumar, a samosa seller who cracked NEET-UG, was fascinated by...

Sunny Kumar, an 18-year-old Samosa seller from Noida, has cracked NEET-UG exams through his hard work and dedication, setting an inspiration for everyone.

There are numerous of students in the country who battles against all odds to achieve their goals and dreams. Alakh Pandey, founder of Physics wallah, often shares such inspirational stories of such students, who set examples through their relentless efforts and hard work.

Alakh Pandey's latest post is about Sunny Kumar, an 18-year-old samosa seller from Noida, who cracked NEET-UG, an Indian entrance examination which paves the way for admission in undergraduate medical programs.

Physics Wallah's Pandey, in a post on Instagram, shared two videos. One of them showed Sunny Kumar's room, the walls of which were filled with study materials. The video captured Pandey's surprised reation to see the room.

Another video captured him praising the student for his achivement and hard work.

Sunny Kumar, 18, juggled his shop and studies. After coming from school at 2 p.m., he would handle his samosa shop and later, he used to study overnight for the entrance examination.

He scored an impressive 664 marks out of 720 in the NEET-UG exams with just one year of preparation, besides handling his samosa shop for 4-5 hours.

In the video posted by Alakh Pandey, Kumar can be heard saying, "Bhaut baar sari raat padai karta tha phir subah aankhein dard karti thi" (At times, I studied all night, which caused pain in my eyes).

The Noida student further revealed that his interest was sparked by medicines and that he wanted to know how it works.

“Dawai dekh kar interest aya, log theek kaise hote hai, ye samjhna tha isliye Biology liya” (My interest was sparked by seeing medicines, and I wanted to know how people are cured, thereby choosing Biology)," Kumar said.

He further added, "Selling samosas won't define my future".

According to Physics Wallah, Sunny has been studying at the institute since he was in 11th grade. Alakh Pandey also offered him a scolarship of Rs 6 lakhs and promised to pay his school and tuition fees, having witnessed his hard work and struggles.