Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the world’s longest-serving living monarch, was recently admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur after experiencing fatigue. The 78-year-old Sultan, who has ruled Brunei since 1967, remains a central figure in the country’s government and military. At the age of 21, Sultan Hassanal took the throne and has since led Brunei for over five decades. He belongs to a royal family that has ruled the small nation for more than 600 years. Despite his age, the Sultan holds multiple key positions in the government. He currently serves as the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Finance Minister, and Foreign Affairs Minister. He is also the Commander-in-Chief of the military and oversees the national police.

Under his leadership, Brunei gained full independence from Britain in 1984. The country has since become one of the richest nations per capita, thanks to its vast oil and gas reserves. Although no longer the richest person in the world, Sultan Hassanal still remains among the wealthiest individuals globally.

The Sultan is also known for his luxurious lifestyle. His official residence, Istana Nurul Iman, is listed by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest residential palace. He is believed to own over 7,000 luxury cars worth more than USD 5 billion, making his private collection one of the largest on the planet.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the Sultan and his brother, Prince Jeffrey Bolkiah, gained attention for hosting lavish parties, reportedly spending millions to bring international stars like Michael Jackson to Brunei.

However, his reign has not been without criticism. In 2019, Brunei became the first Southeast Asian country to fully implement Sharia law, including severe punishments such as death by stoning. This move sparked international outrage from human rights organisations and world leaders.

The royal family also faced a major scandal in the 1990s when Sultan Hassanal accused Prince Jeffrey of misusing USD 15 billion during his time as Finance Minister. The legal dispute drew global media attention and raised questions about the family's financial management.

As the Sultan receives medical care in Malaysia, concerns about his health are growing, especially given his important role in running the country.