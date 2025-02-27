She has appeared live on several news networks and programs. Suhani started performing magic on stage at the age of 7.

Suhani Shah has gained immense popularity nationwide as a magician and mentalist. With over 5,000 performances, she has even captivated audiences worldwide. Popularly known as Jadoo Pari, she recently appeared on an Australian TV show and shocked the hosts with her incredible performance. The young magician also guessed the name of a host’s crush during the show and successfully unlocked another presenter's iPhone by guessing the passcode. Suhani has been performing magic for the past 25 years.

Who is Suhani Shah?

Born in Udaipur, Suhani is a popular mentalist, mind reader, magician, and YouTuber. She has appeared live on several news networks and programs. Suhani dropped out of school after first grade. She started performing magic on stage at the age of 7. Her first stage show was reportedly in October 1997 at Ahmedabad's 'Thakor Bhai Desai' Hall, Ahmedabad. Besides being a magician, she is also an author who has written several books, including 'Unleash Your Inner Power'.

Suhani is also quite active on social media. She posts videos on a variety of subjects, including magic on her YouTube channel, where she currently has 4.3 million subscribers. She has also a massive following on social media, with 65.6K followers on X and 2 million followers on Instagram.

The Indian magician has won several awards and has been conferred the title of Jadoopari by the All India Magic Association. She is also a corporate trainer and a counsellor, and she has given several TED Talks. With incredible skills in mind reading, she has surprised audiences. Suhani reads people’s thoughts and carries out other feats which leave people wondering if it was indeed real. She uses a deep understanding of human behaviour and psychology to perform her tricks.