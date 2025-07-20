Meet Suhani Shah, first female Indian mentalist, started performing magic at 7, dropped after first grade, now bags honour of...

In a huge milestone for the country, Suhani Shah, an Indian Mentalist, bagged the honour of 'Best Magic Creator' at the prestigious International Federation of Magic Societies (FIZM), Italy.

In a huge milestone for the country, Suhani Shah, an Indian Mentalist, bagged the honour of 'Best Magic Creator' at the prestigious International Federation of Magic Societies (FIZM), Italy. She gained immense fame and recognition after her appearance on an Australian TV show, The Project.

Shah, the first female Indian mentalist, left everyone stunned after revealing the four-digit passcode of a presenter’s iPhone to reveal another presenter’s crush. Let's get to know more about her.

Who is Suhani Shah?

Born on January 29, 1990, she was brought up in a Marwadi family in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Despite hailing from a normal background, having no connections to the world of mentalism, Suhani carved a niche for herself in the field. She can read people's minds and thoughts without using any special objects.

According to a report in The Guardian, at the age of six, she told her family that she wanted to become a magician. Interestingly, Suhani's father was also a magician who encouraged his daughter to opt for a career in the field. However, she eventually realised that magic wasn't much respected in India. In the following years, Suhani went on to open a hypnotherapy centre in Goa, but closed it after she started missing performing on stage.

Dropped out of school

At the age of seven, Suhani had started doing magic events. As a result, she had dropped out of school after first grade. Her first stage show was held in October 1997 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. She has also written a book titled 'Unleash Your Inner Power'.