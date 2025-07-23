Meet Steve Jobs daughter Eve Jobs, who is set to marry at luxe UK venue in wedding costing Rs...

Soho Farmhouse, also known as 'Butlins for toffs,' is a members-only countryside spot known for hosting celebrity events, such as Meghan Markle's hen do

Eve Jobs, the 17-year-old daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is all set to marry Harry Charles, the British Olympic show jumper, this week.

The duo started dating in 2022 and exchanged rings last year in September. They are making headlines about their extravagant wedding. According to the New York Post, Stanlee Gatti, a famous event planner, has been hired to plan the events.

How much will the wedding cost

The luxurious wedding is set to take place for 4 days at Soho Farmhouse, the UK’s exclusive countryside venue in the Cotswolds. The wedding costs are estimated at around $6.7 million (£5 million).

As per a source by The Sun, “Eve and Harry’s wedding is like a multi-million-pound fairytale. It’s a society wedding like no other, and it’s turning rural Oxfordshire upside down.''

According to the Daily Mail, trucks with supplies have been spotted in the nearby area will have heavy security and secret service agents.

About the wedding venue

Soho Farmhouse, also known as 'Butlins for toffs,' is a members-only countryside spot known for hosting celebrity events, such as Meghan Markle's hen do. The venue is spread across 100 acres and features Scandi-style cabins, private lakes, fire pits, and more.

Guest list

Many top A-list guests are expected to arrive at Oxford Airport and then take helicopters to the venue. The guest list includes Kamala Harris, her daughter Phoebe, Bill Gates’s daughter Jennifer, Princess Beatrice, and even a rumoured £1 million performance by Sir Elton John.

