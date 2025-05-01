Both Shine and Dhawan have shared moments from their lives together on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan, the celebrated Indian cricketer, has recently confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine, an Irish corporate executive. The couple made their relationship official on May 1, 2025, through a heartfelt Instagram post, sparking curiosity among fans. Here’s everything you need to know about Sophie Shine and her connection with Dhawan.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is an accomplished professional from Ireland, who is currently based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She works as a Senior Vice President in product consultation at Northern Trust Corporation, a prestigious financial services company. Shine has built an impressive career in the corporate world since she joined Northern Trust in 2018.

Born in Limerick, Ireland, Sophie pursued her higher education at the Limerick Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in Marketing and Management. Her early education took place at Castleroy College in Ireland. Sophie’s career and expertise in the finance sector have garnered her significant recognition, amassing a notable following of 134K on Instagram.

Although Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been friends for a while, their relationship became public in March 2025 when Dhawan hinted at being in a new relationship during an interview at the Times Now Summit. When asked about his love life, Dhawan responded, "I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend. Now you can figure it out." At the time, he did not reveal Sophie’s name, keeping their romance under wraps.

However, the couple took to Instagram on May 1, 2025, to confirm their relationship with a photo of them together. Sophie shared a picture of the duo, captioned with “My love” and a heart emoji, marking the official announcement of their relationship.

Sophie Shine is quite active on social media, where she regularly shares glimpses of her life and career. With a solid 134K followers on Instagram, she enjoys significant popularity. Her posts range from professional updates about her work at Northern Trust Corporation to personal moments, some of which feature Shikhar Dhawan.

Both Shine and Dhawan have shared moments from their lives together on social media. Sophie has also appeared at several Punjab Kings (PBKS) matches during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when Dhawan was captaining the team. The couple was later seen together at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, further fueling the public’s interest in their relationship.

Shikhar Dhawan's Personal Life

Shikhar Dhawan’s personal life has been under scrutiny since his separation from his ex-wife, Ayesha Mukherjee. The couple, who married in 2012 and have a son, Zorawar, officially divorced in October 2023. Dhawan has been open about the challenges he faced after the separation, especially regarding his strained relationship with his son, with whom he has not been able to maintain contact.

Since his divorce, Dhawan has found a new partner in Sophie Shine, marking a fresh chapter in his personal life. Dhawan, who announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in August 2024, continues to play in various leagues, including the Legends League Cricket, Nepal Premier League, and the Asian Legends League.

