'He's a liar...': Meet Indian techie who scammed 5 startup CEOs, worked multiple jobs at same time, he is..

An Indian techie Soham Parekh has been accused by at least 5 US CEOs of working multiple jobs at the same time without informing him. He has been dubbed as a 'scammer' with even big companies like and startups, accusing him of misleading them and moonlighting them.

The name 'Soham Parekh' came in the front, when Co-founder and CEO of Mixpanel, Suhail Doshi posted on X, warning other CEOs. He posted, "PSA: There’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3–4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware."

Here's what Suhail Doshi explained

Co-founder and CEO of Mixpanel, Suhail Doshi explained that he had hired a techie named 'Soham Parekh' last year. However, within a week, he was fired as he was caught working multiple jobs and lying about his location and experience. He said, " I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying/scamming people. He hasn't stopped a year later. No more excuses."

Who is Soham Parekh?

Suhail Doshi shared the Resume of Soham Parekh in his following post. According to his Resume, Soham, an Indian techie, has earned prestigious degrees from good Universities like bachelor's degree n Computer Engineering from University of Bombay and Master's Degree in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Moreover, his Resume showed that he has a good experience working in tech roles. Senior Software Engineer (Contract) at Dynamo AI (January 2024–present). His resume sows tha he has worked as Senior Fullstack Engineer at Union.ai (January 2023–January 2024),

Senior Fullstack Engineer at Synthesia (December 2021–December 2022), Founding Software Engineer at Alan AI (January 2021–December 2021) and Open Source Fellow at GitHub (May 2020–August 2020). He has worked with Antimetal, Fleet AI, and Mosaic.

While sharing his resume, Suhail posted, "Probably 90% fake, and most links are gone." Suhail Doshi accuses ha the resume may have been made in a way to secure he job, but the information may be all a lie.

He also added, "I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that’s what a person needs. But it clearly didn’t work." All these posts went viral, and may CEOs came in front of facing the same scam by the exact same person. They said that he aced the interview rounds but always failed to deliver work.

Many CEOs makes SHOCKING revelation

Nicolai Ouporov, co-founder and CEO of Fleet AI, said "He has been doing this for years and works at more than 4 startups at any given time," he wrote.

"I was THIS close to hiring him. The craziest part is he actually crushed the interview," said Justin Harvey, co-founder of AIVideo.

Another startup founder alleged him of being a liar. Startup founder named Adish Jain, said, "Can confirm. This guy wasted our time for a month. did great in interviews. but he's a liar."

"We just signed him up for our work trial next week. Saw this tweet. Cancelled work trial. Thank you for sharing!" commented X user Michelle Lim.

Moreover, Suhail Doshi himself posted a screenshot of his chats with other founders thanking him for informing about this 'scam' as the were about to hire Soham. Suhail on X, posted, "Not a joke. This is happening real time. This is the 3rd DM today about someone firing him. Soham-gate." The posts soon turned in meme, calling it 'Soham-gate.'