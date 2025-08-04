Twitter
Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Meet West Indies batter who becomes first-ever player in T20Is history to...

Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’

Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us

Mystery woman found dead in Brazil bus with 26 iPhones glued to body, police say...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...

Who are uber-rich Indians? How much wealth do they have? Where do they park their money? Bernstein report suggests...

Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya breaks his silence on their divorce rumours two years after marriage

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu found dead inside car two weeks after DUI incident

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

Meet Smiski, glowing figurine taking over Gen Z’s shelves after Labubu dolls

Smiski figurines are Gen Z’s new craze; glow-in-the-dark, quirky, and quietly replacing Labubu as the trendiest collectible.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 06:19 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Meet Smiski, glowing figurine taking over Gen Z’s shelves after Labubu dolls

In a hyper-digital world full of chaos, Gen Z has found comfort in the most unexpected place, in the quiet company of miniature, glowing figurines called Smiskis.

These Japanese-made collectibles are more than just cute glow-in-the-dark toys. Standing just a few inches tall, Smiskis are becoming symbols of calm, introspection, and emotional expression for a generation overwhelmed by noise and notifications.

More than just toys
Each Smiski character: hunched over a book, peeking from behind a mug, or curled up in a corner, reflects emotions often left unspoken. Their subtle poses and soft luminescence are being interpreted as gentle reminders to slow down, making them a hit among young adults who crave mindfulness but dislike overt self-help messaging.

Sold in mystery blind boxes, collectors never know which Smiski they'll get, adding an element of surprise that mimics life’s unpredictability, something Gen Z is both accustomed to and anxious about.

Wellness meets aesthetics
Social media platforms like TikTok and Pinterest are now flooded with videos of Smiskis placed strategically on bookshelves, in workspace nooks, and even on bedside tables. They’re not just collectibles, they’ve become aesthetic companions in the pursuit of mental clarity.

Unlike flashy designer toys like Labubu or Be@rbricks, Smiskis don’t scream for attention. They glow quietly. And that’s exactly why they resonate with a generation that’s tired of performative happiness.

The quiet revolution
As minimalism and emotional authenticity define the Gen Z identity, Smiskis are emerging as the perfect intersection of quiet joy, design simplicity, and emotional relatability. In a world obsessed with bigger and louder, Smiskis prove that sometimes, the smallest things bring the most peace.

Gautam Adani takes BIG step, as Adani group set to launch major city-side development at 8 airports across 655 acres, phase-1 to kick-start in...
'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us
Ankita Lokhande's house help’s daughter and her friend mysteriously go missing in Mumbai, actress asks for help
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
