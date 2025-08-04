Meet Smiski, glowing figurine taking over Gen Z’s shelves after Labubu dolls

Smiski figurines are Gen Z’s new craze; glow-in-the-dark, quirky, and quietly replacing Labubu as the trendiest collectible.

In a hyper-digital world full of chaos, Gen Z has found comfort in the most unexpected place, in the quiet company of miniature, glowing figurines called Smiskis.

These Japanese-made collectibles are more than just cute glow-in-the-dark toys. Standing just a few inches tall, Smiskis are becoming symbols of calm, introspection, and emotional expression for a generation overwhelmed by noise and notifications.

More than just toys

Each Smiski character: hunched over a book, peeking from behind a mug, or curled up in a corner, reflects emotions often left unspoken. Their subtle poses and soft luminescence are being interpreted as gentle reminders to slow down, making them a hit among young adults who crave mindfulness but dislike overt self-help messaging.

Sold in mystery blind boxes, collectors never know which Smiski they'll get, adding an element of surprise that mimics life’s unpredictability, something Gen Z is both accustomed to and anxious about.

Wellness meets aesthetics

Social media platforms like TikTok and Pinterest are now flooded with videos of Smiskis placed strategically on bookshelves, in workspace nooks, and even on bedside tables. They’re not just collectibles, they’ve become aesthetic companions in the pursuit of mental clarity.

Unlike flashy designer toys like Labubu or Be@rbricks, Smiskis don’t scream for attention. They glow quietly. And that’s exactly why they resonate with a generation that’s tired of performative happiness.

The quiet revolution

As minimalism and emotional authenticity define the Gen Z identity, Smiskis are emerging as the perfect intersection of quiet joy, design simplicity, and emotional relatability. In a world obsessed with bigger and louder, Smiskis prove that sometimes, the smallest things bring the most peace.