Two sisters from Ghaziabad, Anuja Gupta and Prataksha Gupta, have created a successful fashion business named Chaukat, starting with only Rs 1 lakh. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, they turned their small venture into a Rs 5 crore brand by selling beautiful chikankari clothes. Their inspiring journey shows how hard work and determination can lead to great success.

A Humble Beginning from Home

Anuja and Prataksha started Chaukat in February 2020 with just 40 pieces of chikankari clothes, including kurtas, palazzos, and sarees. They began by creating an Instagram page and operating out of their 750 sq. ft. home in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. Their first batch of clothes cost around Rs 20,000 and sold out in just 20 days after they received 34 orders in the first month.

Anuja used her digital marketing experience to help the business grow online, while Prataksha brought her fashion design knowledge to the brand. The two sisters partnered with a logistics company, Delhivery, to ensure their products reached customers across India.

Overcoming Social Pressure and Pandemic Challenges

Coming from a middle-class family, Anuja and Prataksha faced pressure from relatives who criticised their parents for having three daughters. However, their parents always supported them. Their father worked as an assistant director at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and encouraged them to chase their dreams.

Both sisters studied in Delhi but went to different colleges. Prataksha earned a fashion degree from NIIFT Mohali in 2018, while Anuja studied English and completed a journalism course at IIMC Dhenkanal. After working as a journalist, Anuja switched to digital marketing before joining hands with her sister for Chaukat.

Prataksha got the idea during a college project on traditional Indian crafts and saw great potential in chikankari, a delicate hand embroidery technique from Lucknow. Together, they realised that authentic chikankari could be affordable and still of good quality.

Growing into a Fashion House

The sisters started by handling everything themselves, from designing to customer service. Their friends helped model the clothes, and they held photoshoots on rooftops. Even during lockdown, when they couldn’t travel to Lucknow to source materials, they managed to sell their sample stock.

After the second COVID wave, they began designing their own patterns and working directly with artisans. Their home was filled with stock, so they eventually rented a 2BHK flat in the same building to serve as their office. In August 2023, they moved into a larger space in Noida Sector 63 to manage their growing business.

Today, Chaukat offers a wider range of hand-painted sarees, block-printed dresses from Jaipur, and designer suits. The company employs about 45 people, including 40 women. From a small Instagram page to a full-fledged brand, Anuja and Prataksha’s journey is a proud example of female entrepreneurship in India.