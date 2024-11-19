Some stars are known for their close bond with their protectors, treating them as extended family

Bollywood stars not only command immense fame and fortune but also face unique challenges, including heightened security concerns for themselves and their families. To ensure their safety, these celebrities invest heavily in personal bodyguards who accompany them everywhere and often earn salaries that rival top corporate executives.

Some stars are known for their close bond with their protectors, treating them as extended family. One such example is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has relied on her trusted bodyguard Shivraj for many years. A technical expert by profession, Shivraj has become an integral part of the Bachchan household. His dedication to safeguarding Aishwarya and her family has earned him a monthly salary of around ₹7 lakhs. Aishwarya's connection with Shivraj goes beyond professional ties; she even attended his family wedding to honor their relationship.

Another bodyguard in her security detail, Rajendra Dhole, is also well-compensated, reportedly earning up to ₹1 crore annually, according to Filmi Beat. These figures underscore the premium placed on loyalty and trust in the high-stakes world of Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai, who married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 at the Bachchan family’s residence, Pratiksha, shares her life with him and their daughter, Aaradhya, born in November 2011. While the family enjoys unparalleled stardom, they also rely on their trusted security team to maintain privacy and safety in the public eye.