Meet Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima, she lives in Delhi, her brother is a businessman, he lives in..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Arshad Nadeem, the main challenger of Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics?

PT-141 Peptide: 6 Big Benefits For Men and Women

Cost-Effective Pvt Ltd Company Registration: Tips and Tricks

NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

The Truth Behind Love Spells That Work: Separating Fact from Fiction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

PT-141 Peptide: 6 Big Benefits For Men and Women

PT-141 Peptide: 6 Big Benefits For Men and Women

Cost-Effective Pvt Ltd Company Registration: Tips and Tricks

Cost-Effective Pvt Ltd Company Registration: Tips and Tricks

7 animals that are best in disguise

7 animals that are best in disguise

Countries with zero Indian population

Countries with zero Indian population

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes at popular tourist places in India

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes at popular tourist places in India

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

मुंह के बल गिरा धक्का मुक्की करने वाला शख्स, Viral हो रहा है Mumbai Local का Video

मुंह के बल गिरा धक्का मुक्की करने वाला शख्स, Viral हो रहा है Mumbai Local का Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima, she lives in Delhi, her brother is a businessman, he lives in..

While Saima was taking charge in Delhi, her mother, Sheikh Hasina, was making a dramatic exit from Bangladesh, landing at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Meet Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima, she lives in Delhi, her brother is a businessman, he lives in..
Saima Wazed, daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On February 1, 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) made a striking announcement. Saima Wazed, the 52-year-old daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, assumed the role of Regional Director of the South-East Asia Region at the WHO's Delhi headquarters. This significant appointment marked her as the first Bangladeshi and only the second woman to hold this prestigious position.

Saima's journey to this role began when member countries of the WHO South-East Asia region nominated her during the Regional Committee session in New Delhi on November 1, 2023. Her appointment was then confirmed by the WHO Executive Board in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 23, 2024. In her new capacity, Saima oversees international health efforts across 11 countries with a population exceeding 2 billion, from the heart of Delhi.

While Saima was taking charge in Delhi, her mother, Sheikh Hasina, was making a dramatic exit from Bangladesh, landing at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. Reports suggest that despite being in close proximity, the mother-daughter duo did not meet during this period.

A psychologist by profession, Saima has made remarkable contributions to the field of neurodevelopmental disorders. Since 2012, she has chaired Bangladesh's National Advisory Committee on Neurodevelopmental Disorders. Her prior experience includes serving as an advisor to the WHO Director-General on mental health and autism. 

Saima’s personal life is equally distinguished. Her husband, Khandaker Masur Hussain Mitu, hails from a prominent political family in Bangladesh. However, little is publicly known about him. Saima's late father, M. A. Wazed, was a renowned physicist and former chairman of Bangladesh's Atomic Energy Commission. He authored several books on physics and had stints at the Indian Atomic Energy Commission in New Delhi. Wazed passed away at 67 and was laid to rest in his ancestral village in Pirganj, Rangpur, Bangladesh.

Her brother, Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed, is a controversial figure in Bangladesh. Based in the United States, Sajeeb is a businessman and a member of the Bangladesh Awami League. He has been an advisor to the Prime Minister on information and communication technology and is known for his ambitious but largely unfulfilled Digital Bangladesh initiative. Sajeeb's tenure has not been without controversy, including allegations of corruption linked to a $300 million transaction, which he has vigorously denied.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who has won more Olympic medals than 162 countries, his net worth...

Meet man, who has won more Olympic medals than 162 countries, his net worth...

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Meet these IIT-JEE toppers from 2009, Know what they are doing today

Meet these IIT-JEE toppers from 2009, Know what they are doing today

SS Rajamouli says he likes Raavan more than Lord Ram, reveals why: 'I like very powerful...'

SS Rajamouli says he likes Raavan more than Lord Ram, reveals why: 'I like very powerful...'

Meet woman who cracked IIT-JEE, went to IIT Madras but left after a year due to...

Meet woman who cracked IIT-JEE, went to IIT Madras but left after a year due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement