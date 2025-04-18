Sheetal Ganesan is Sanjana Ganesan's younger sister. Their parents are Ganesan Ramaswami and Sushma Ganesan.

Team India and Mumbai Indians' star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is married to Sanjana Ganesan is a prominent sports presenter, known for hosting various sporting events, such as the Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, Badminton Premier League, and the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. The couple got married in 2021 and the couple has a son. In this article, we will delve into the life of Sheetal Ganesan, who is Sanjana Ganesan's younger sister and Jasprit Bumrah's sister-in-law.

Sanjana Ganesan was a gold medalist in B.Tech from Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. Before becoming a renowned sports journalist, her professional journey actually started as a software engineer at an IT firm. Meanwhile, Sheetal is a dentist by profession and has earned recognition for her academic excellence, including receiving the Outstanding Master's Student Award from Rutgers University. Their parents are Ganesan Ramaswami and Sushma Ganesan. Sheetal is a resident of Chicago.

Notably, Sanjana has also participated in beauty pageants like Femina Style Diva in 2012, followed by Femina Miss India in 2013. In 2014, Sanjana participated in MTV's popular reality show, Splitsvilla. Unfortunately, she had to quit the show early due to an injury. She then went on to become a TV presenter at Star Sports Network. She rose to popularity after hosting various international sporting events such as the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup. According to a Sportkeeda report, Sanjana Ganesan earns between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh for each TV appearance.