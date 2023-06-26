Meet Shashank Manu, Delhi man who set Guinness World Record by covering 286 Metro stations in less than 16 hours

File photo

A man from Delhi established a Guinness World Record by travelling through all 286 metro stations in the capital city in 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds.

The man has been identified as Shashank Manu, freelance researcher. He enjoys taking the Delhi Metro, and in April 2021, he accomplished the task. He thereby set the Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2021, Shashank Manu, who has visited more than 70 nations, set the benchmark. However, a mix-up caused the honour to be given to Prafull Singh, a revenue inspector with Delhi Metro; he didn't actually acquire the certification until April 2023. According to reports, Singh travelled between all stations in 2021 in 16 hours and 2 minutes.

To set the record, he used a one-day tourist pass, starting from 5 am on the blue line and finishing at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station on the green line, to complete the feat. He had access to a day of limitless rides on the 348 kilometre network thanks to the tourist card.

Manu told the Indian Express that the Covid-19 pandemic served the inspiration for taking on this album. Manu made the record attempt once the lockdown ended and metro services resumed.

The Delhi man made sure that each step of his voyage was documented with photos, an unedited video, and a form that was signed by other passengers. In accordance with the Guinness rules, he was accompanied on the journey by two "independent witnesses," who were also required to follow the Covid protocols. Additionally, he made sure that each station's train doors' opening and closing times were recorded.

With this record, Manu hoped to highlight the "highly efficient and impressive nature" of the "best metro in the world."

Manu's best result from the assignment was creating an itinerary that allows transit to all metro stations in the shortest amount of time.



The world traveller also holds records for the number of churches visited in a month and the number of museums visited in a day. She hopes to set additional records.