Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Meet Shashank Manu, Delhi man who set Guinness World Record by covering 286 Metro stations in less than 16 hours

Shashank Manu used a one-day tourist card and began the day at 5 am on the blue line, ending at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station on the green line.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Meet Shashank Manu, Delhi man who set Guinness World Record by covering 286 Metro stations in less than 16 hours
File photo

A man from Delhi established a Guinness World Record by travelling through all 286 metro stations in the capital city in 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 49 seconds.

The man has been identified as Shashank Manu, freelance researcher. He enjoys taking the Delhi Metro, and in April 2021, he accomplished the task. He thereby set the Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2021, Shashank Manu, who has visited more than 70 nations, set the benchmark. However, a mix-up caused the honour to be given to Prafull Singh, a revenue inspector with Delhi Metro; he didn't actually acquire the certification until April 2023. According to reports, Singh travelled between all stations in 2021 in 16 hours and 2 minutes.

To set the record, he used a one-day tourist pass, starting from 5 am on the blue line and finishing at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station on the green line, to complete the feat. He had access to a day of limitless rides on the 348 kilometre network thanks to the tourist card.

Manu told the Indian Express that the Covid-19 pandemic served the inspiration for taking on this album. Manu made the record attempt once the lockdown ended and metro services resumed.

The Delhi man made sure that each step of his voyage was documented with photos, an unedited video, and a form that was signed by other passengers. In accordance with the Guinness rules, he was accompanied on the journey by two "independent witnesses," who were also required to follow the Covid protocols. Additionally, he made sure that each station's train doors' opening and closing times were recorded.

With this record, Manu hoped to highlight the "highly efficient and impressive nature" of the "best metro in the world."

Manu's best result from the assignment was creating an itinerary that allows transit to all metro stations in the shortest amount of time. 


 The world traveller also holds records for the number of churches visited in a month and the number of museums visited in a day. She hopes to set additional records.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kharchi Puja 2023: Know significance and rituals of Tripura's 'Festival of 14 Gods'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.