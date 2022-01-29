Meet Vineeta Singh, who is Shark Tank India judge, Sugar Cosmetics CEO, a mother and a lot more

Shark Tank India has surprisingly taken over the Indian audience and the main point of discussion are the judges who have created a name for themselves on their own.

Amongst the judges is Vineeta Singh, who is also the founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. She was recently featured on the Instagram page of 'Humans of Bombay' where she spoke about her journey of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Vineeta Singh revealed that her journey for success began at the age of 17 when her teacher suggested that she become an entrepreneur. As an intelligent and aspirational student, she managed to crack the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam and got through IIT Madras. After acquiring a B.Tech in electrical engineering, she got through the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad and completed her MBA.

After completing her studies, she moved to Mumbai rejecting all potential job offers while her parents quite unsurprisingly questioned her moves.

She said, "At 23, I moved to Bombay. I lived in a matchbox house that would flood during the monsoon. My savings were diminishing; I’d hardly ever go out because I was on a strict budget. But I pushed on. I even started a venture, but it didn’t work as planned.”

Post trying her hand at various business prospects and failing at the, she took up running and started participating in marathons. In her interview with Human of Bombay, she said, "After a year, I felt brave enough to give entrepreneurship another shot with Fab Bag, a beauty subscription company. But after research, I realised the need for quality cosmetics for Indian women–that’s how Sugar Cosmetics was born."

But she faced many challenges since she was a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated society. She stated that once she met an investor who refused to hold a meeting with her since he wanted to have the business talk with a 'man'.

Even though she faced many hurdles, she kept moving ahead. By the time she had 'SUGAR', she was also a new mother and used to juggle her work and motherhood, from pumping breast milk, working out and handling office calls.

"I’d have sleepless nights, but I loved what I was doing. After a year, it paid off–we were recognised as the best lipstick brand! It’s been 5 years since; we’re now a team of over 1500–75% of which are women! And I’m doing everything I love. I run my company, I’ve run marathons when I was 6 months pregnant & I run circles around my kids. Still, I’m often asked, ‘How will you raise 2 kids & run a company?’ Why is it so tough to believe a woman can play more than 1 role? I walk into the office with files in one hand & my baby in another. The juggle is real, but it’s also totally worth it," said VIneeta Singh.

Currently, Sugar Cosmetics have over five million beauty enthusiasts across all platforms and 75 per cent of its workforce comprises of women.

For the unversed, Shark Tank is an adaptation of a global start-up reality show and you can watch it on Sony TV.

Other than Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat are also judges that feature on Shark Tank India.