She is known for her work as a social activist. She is the founder of Meghashrey NGO, which focuses on providing quality education to underprivileged children.

The sangeet ceremony of Dr Meghna Singh, daughter of entrepreneur and social activist Seema Singh, turned into a glittering celebration with many Bollywood stars joining in. Held in Mumbai on April 16, the event saw the presence of celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vaani Kapoor. Karan Johar and Sushmita Sen hosted the evening, adding charm and energy to the festivities. Sushmita looked elegant in a black saree, while Karan stood out in a striking red sherwani. Videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, with fans loving every moment.

One of the highlights of the night was Shahid Kapoor's dance performance. He brought the house down with his energetic moves, dancing to his hit songs like Mauja Hi Mauja and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He also joined Meghna’s brother, Shrey Singh, on the dance floor, making the crowd cheer with excitement.

The celebration was not just about performances — it was also filled with warm interactions. Vaani Kapoor was seen having a fun chat with Sushmita Sen, while other stars mingled and enjoyed the evening.

Seema Singh, the mother of the bride, is known for her work as a social activist. She is the founder of Meghashrey NGO, which focuses on providing quality education to underprivileged children. In 2023, she was honoured by former President Ram Nath Kovind for her efforts in spreading awareness about cervical cancer. She is married to Mritunjay Kumar Singh, a promoter of Alkem Laboratories, and they have two children — Meghna, a dermatologist and social worker, and Shrey.

Known for her strong connections in the film industry, Seema has previously hosted Bollywood stars at her Diwali celebrations. This grand sangeet once again showed the close ties she shares with the glamour world.