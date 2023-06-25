Meet Scooter, the winner of 'World's Ugliest Dog' competition 2023

screengrab

New Delhi: Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese Crested canine, was recently crowned the winner of the highly anticipated 2023 Ugliest Dog contest held on June 23. The event, which has been a part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, for the past five decades, is renowned worldwide. Its purpose is to promote dog adoption, showcasing exceptional canines that have overcome adversity while celebrating their unique imperfections.

Scooter, with his deformed hind legs, emerged as this year's champion. The hairless Chinese Crested dog had been rescued by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group, as reported by Today. Initially adopted by a man within the rescue group, Scooter spent approximately seven years under his care. Throughout this period, Linda Elmquist played a crucial role, regularly checking on Scooter and accompanying him to necessary medical appointments. When the man could no longer continue caring for the extraordinary canine, Elmquist stepped in and officially adopted him.

Since his puppy days, Scooter has been walking on his front legs, with his hind legs not functioning as intended. As he ages, he tends to tire easily and adopts a tripod-like sitting position to rest. In an effort to assist Scooter, Elmquist sought the expertise of a physical therapist who recommended a cart for mobility support. Although it took some time for Scooter to adjust to the cart, he now moves faster and is capable of enjoying new experiences, such as exploring his surroundings through sniffing. Elmquist highlights that, aside from his physical deformity, Scooter is just like any other dog and particularly enjoys indulging in braunschweiger sausage.

Last year, the World's Ugliest Dog contest made a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The 2022 winner was a dog named Mr. Happy Face, recognized for his crooked grin and striking white mohawk. Mr. Happy Face faced numerous health challenges, including tumors, neurological issues, and a tilted head. He required the assistance of a diaper and struggled to maintain an upright stance or walk.

The Ugliest Dog contest serves as an important platform to raise awareness about dog adoption and to celebrate the resilience and beauty found within imperfections. These remarkable canines inspire individuals worldwide by defying odds and showcasing the unconditional love and joy that dogs can bring into our lives.