Joy has filled the home of Sharad Singh as he becomes a father. His wife, Savita Singh, gave birth to a baby boy on April 2 at a private hospital. This marks a special moment in Sharad’s life, as he underwent a gender change two years ago.

Sharad Singh, formerly known as Sarita Singh started his gender transition journey in 2021-22. Despite being born female, he always felt like a male due to hormonal imbalance and gender dysphoria. This is a condition where a person does not feel comfortable with their gender.

In 2022, Sharad underwent hormone therapy in Lucknow, which led to the growth of facial hair and a deeper voice. In early 2023, he had surgery in Indore to complete his transition. After the process, the then District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur issued him a certificate recognising him as a male. He adopted the name Sharad Roshan Singh, according to an Aaj Tak report.

With his new identity, Sharad married his friend Savita Singh from Pilibhit on November 23, 2023. On April 2, she gave birth to their son.

Expressing his happiness, Sharad said, "A son has been born in my family after 26 years. Every person dreams of having a child, and for me, this is the greatest joy of my life," according to the report.