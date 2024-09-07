Twitter
Meet Sarika AK, who battled cerebral palsy, yet cracked UPSC exam with commendable rank of...

Sarika AK, a young girl from Kerala's Kozhikode, has defied the challenges of cerebral palsy to achieve a remarkable milestone by cracking the UPSC exams.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Meet Sarika AK, who battled cerebral palsy, yet cracked UPSC exam with commendable rank of...
Sarika AK, a young girl from Kozhikode who cracked UPSC exam 2023
Sarika AK, a young woman belonging to Kerala's Kozhikode, has defeated the odds to achive a remarkable feat -- cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, which is a dream of millions of students in the country. 

Sarika AK, despite suffering through cerebral palsy, achieved her goal of becoming a civil servant with a commendable rank of 922 in the UPSC 2023 exam. Celebral palsy is a condition which limits body movements. 

Speaking to Times of India, she expressed glee over the milestone and said that it was like a 'dream come true' for her. 

"It was my school teacher at Koyilandy, Abdurahiman, who persuaded me to try for the exam. Since then, I've been striving towards that goal. One day, Abdurahiman sir forwarded me a pamphlet of 'Project Chitrashalabham' started by civil services trainer Jobin S Kottaram. It was a turning point for me, and I learned through the online class," TOI has quoted Sarika as saying. 

About Sarika AK 

Sarika AK, a native of Kerala's Kozhikode, completed her graduation in English Literature from Calicut University. She would travel to the college in an autorickshaw, with her mother helping her with the wheelchair. 

Her father Saseedharan is a driver in Qatar and her mother Rakiya, who she considers her pillar of support, is a homemaker. 

Reading the book Collector Bro: The Quixotic ‘Thallals’ of a Civil Servant by IAS officer Prashanth Nair, further fuelled her passion to clear civil services examination. 

“The book is about good governance and connection of the government officials with the common people. This was an inspiring book which fuelled my ambition, but increased my apprehension,” Sarika recalls, as quoted by Education Times. 

Due to her hard working attitute and passion, Sarika AK was offered free coaching at Absolute IAS Academy founded by Jobin S Kottaram. The institute procures free civil service coaching to students with disabilities.

Sarika's jouney was never untouched by difficulties 

From preparing for the UPSC exams to navigating exam centres, Sarika AK's journey was never untouched by difficulties. However, she overcame the adversities with her 'never say die' attitude and undying resilience. 

On one hand, the accessibility of the exam center in her hometown Kozhikode turned out to be a blessing for her, on the other hand, accommodations had to be made for the main examination in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. 

During the interview phase in Delhi, Sarika was accompanied by her father who flew down from Qatar to boost the morale of his daughter. 

 

 

