Meet Santhosh George Kulangara - the man who could be India’s first space tourist

As former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Virgin Atlantic boss Richard Branson recently went on historical space travel, space tourism has suddenly grabbed the limelight.

Kerala-based entreprenuer Santhosh George Kulangara could become the first person from India to become space tourist. Kulangara was selected by Branson’s Virgin Galactic as a paid space tourist in 2007. Kulangara is a traveller and entrepreneur and he is also the founder of Safari TV, a channel dedicated to travel and exploration.

It is to be noted that Virgin is yet to confirm when Kulangara will go into space and if he requires more training before boarding the spaceship. The 49-year0old will pay Rs 1.8 crore for a quick trip into space.

“It’s not a huge amount. It’s all about one’s perspective. It might seem like a huge amount. But worth it for the experience and the historical significance,” he told The Indian Express.

Kulangara has travelled to over 130 countries across seven continents and has also made a full-length English feature film on Chandrayaan-1.

"Space tourism is purely a futuristic business. This can become the next big thing for humans. Like that, space tourism is an investment for the future. We should think about a future when the resources on planet earth are no more enough to sustain all the human beings here. If there is a company experienced in travelling to space and other planets and capable of doing explorations, wouldn’t they stand to benefit from that situation? I foresee colonisation of other planets and initiatives such as space tourism are just means to that end," Kulangara added.