Mohammed Asaduddin is the brother-in-law of none other than Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza married Mohammed Asaduddin in 2019 and they welcomed a daughter named Dua in August 2022.

Former India cricket team captain and famed cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin needs no introduction. In his 15-year International career, Mohammad Azharuddin led Team India but also scored more than 15,000 runs, including 615 runs in Tests and 9,378 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). While Mohammad Azharuddin is a well-known name in Bollywood and the cricketing world, much less is known about his son, Mohammed Asaduddin, whose cricketing career only lasted for 11 days.

Who is Mohammad Azharuddin's son, Mohammed Asaduddin?

Mohammad Azharuddin's son, Mohammed Asaduddin, in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, made his first-class debut for Goa. Mohammed Asaduddin, born in 1990, played only two first-class matches and scored 17 runs in his short career, a far cry from his father's illustrious career.

In his final innings, Mohammed Asaduddin got out for a duck in 2009. He now works as a lawyer and is the owner of properties worth millions. One interesting thing about Mohammed Asaduddin is that he has now also entered politics. Earlier this month, Mohammed Asaduddin was among the 69 general secretaries appointed to the Telangana Congress. Mohammed Asaduddin has said that he is very impressed with Rahul Gandhi's commitment to the party and social justice, and he "will definitely serve the people and stay with them. If I can bring some change in the lives of the people, I will be very happy."

Mohammed Asaduddin is Sania Mirza's brother-in-law, is married to...

Interestingly, Mohammed Asaduddin is the brother-in-law of none other than Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza married Mohammed Asaduddin in 2019, and they welcomed a daughter named Dua in August 2022.



Anam Mirza is a successful entrepreneur and has an estimated net worth of over Rs 300 crore. Her marriage to Mohammed Asaduddin was her second.

READ | Meet actress who became superstar after debut, one accident ended her career, spent 29 days in coma, then became a monk, now works in slums as..., her name is..