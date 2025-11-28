Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, she built an impressive corporate profile.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, actress and Bigg Boss Tamil fame, has tied the knot with Anirudha Srikkanth, a familiar name in the cricketing world. The pictures from the traditional wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in an elegant gold-tone saree paired with minimal jewellery, while Anirudha complements her in a gold shirt and veshti.

Who is Samyuktha Shanmughanathan?

She is a model-turned-actor who rose to mainstream recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. Her acting journey includes appearances in several notable films such as Varisu, Tughlaq Durbar, My Dear Bhootham and Coffee with Kadhal. In Varisu, she played the role of Vijay’s sister-in-law opposite actor Shaam.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan's career

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, she built an impressive corporate profile. She began her professional journey as a software engineer in 2007. After nearly two years, she moved to the UAE and worked as a media coordinator. Her management career continued with roles where she served as head of operations.

Entrepreneurship soon became her next big step. In 2015, she launched her own company, Karsam Solutions Private Limited, in Chennai. She later expanded into the beauty and lifestyle sector by opening a Toni&Guy franchise in Kerala. Even after entering cinema and television, she has continued managing her business ventures alongside acting.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan's personal life

This is Samyuktha’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Karthik Shankar and has a son named Rayan from her previous relationship. Now, she has married to Anirudha Srikkanth, son of former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth, the 1983 World Cup-winning legend. Anirudha has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and later Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).