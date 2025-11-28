FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis

Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...

When Helen was thrown out of her own house by..., Dilip Kumar asked THIS underworld don to help Salman Khan's stepmother, he was..

'Get back our winners': Nita Ambani's BIG strategy behind Mumbai Indians Women's bold moves at WPL 2026 auction

Who is Anirudha Srikkanth? MS Dhoni's ex-teammate, son of 1983 World Cup winner marries actor-model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

WATCH: 5 stranded mid-air in sky dining restaurant near Munnar in Kerala, rescue ops underway

Meet Ashna Mehta, Shloka Mehta’s cousin who designed 'AKPV' charms for Nita Ambani's Hermes bag

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch

'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda

Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...

Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk inferno, residents say...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, she built an impressive corporate profile.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 06:27 PM IST

Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, actress and Bigg Boss Tamil fame, has tied the knot with Anirudha Srikkanth, a familiar name in the cricketing world. The pictures from the traditional wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in an elegant gold-tone saree paired with minimal jewellery, while Anirudha complements her in a gold shirt and veshti.

Who is Samyuktha Shanmughanathan?

She is a model-turned-actor who rose to mainstream recognition after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. Her acting journey includes appearances in several notable films such as Varisu, Tughlaq Durbar, My Dear Bhootham and Coffee with Kadhal. In Varisu, she played the role of Vijay’s sister-in-law opposite actor Shaam.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan's career

Before venturing into the entertainment industry, she built an impressive corporate profile. She began her professional journey as a software engineer in 2007. After nearly two years, she moved to the UAE and worked as a media coordinator. Her management career continued with roles where she served as head of operations.

Entrepreneurship soon became her next big step. In 2015, she launched her own company, Karsam Solutions Private Limited, in Chennai. She later expanded into the beauty and lifestyle sector by opening a Toni&Guy franchise in Kerala. Even after entering cinema and television, she has continued managing her business ventures alongside acting.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan's personal life

This is Samyuktha’s second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Karthik Shankar and has a son named Rayan from her previous relationship. Now, she has married to Anirudha Srikkanth, son of former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth, the 1983 World Cup-winning legend. Anirudha has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and later Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch
'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into
Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation to dominate talks; know what's on agenda
Russia's Putin to visit India next week: S-400, enhanced energy cooperation
Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk Court inferno, residents say...
Hong Kong blaze: Fire alarms fail during Wang Fuk inferno, residents say...
'I wish I had done five or ten more films with him': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra, shares his experience of working with superstar in Ikkis
'I wish I had done five or ten more films': Jaideep Ahlawat remembers Dharmendra
Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983 World Cup-winning legend, started as engineer, now known for...
Meet Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, wife of ex-CSK star, daughter-in-law of 1983
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement