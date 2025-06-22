Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the founder of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore and has a daughter named Radhe Jaggi. She is the only daughter of the spiritual leader who is a well-known artist as well. She is often seen with her father at various events and other times.

The well-known spiritual leader of India, Sadhguru, share his opinion on multiple topics through live events and even social media. His videos and speeches are very popular and viral on social media. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the founder of Isha Foundation in Coimbatore and has a daughter named Radhe Jaggi. She is the only daughter of the spiritual leader who is a well-known artist as well. She is often seen with her father at various events and other times.

Who is Sadhguru’s daughter?

Radhe Jaggi was born in 1990 to Sadh guru and his wife Vijaykumari and is a Bharatanatyam artist who has a diploma in the Indian cultural Radhe Jaggi is a Bharatanatyam artist who has a diploma in the Indian cultural dance form. Just like her father, Radhe Jaggi is also a yog guru. She studied at Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh. She pursued BA from Chennai University.

Radhe learned Bharatnatyma at Kalakshetra, classical dance school established by the late veteran and one of the most respected Bharatnatyam dancer Rukmini Devi Arundale. Radhe who has performed in various countries including South Korea, Malaysia and London was taught by the famous traditional dancer Leela Samson is also her teacher.

She earned a degree in Journalism from Harvard Summer School and has also completed a course on business leadership.

Sandeep Narayan, one of the most learned and talented classical singers, is the husband of Radhe Jaggi. He is a classical vocalist and a musician. They got married on 3rd September, 2014. She is influenced by notable artists like Alarmel Valli and Madhavi Mudgal.

Who is Sadhguru?

Sadhguru was born Jagadish Vasudev on 3rd September 1957. He has been teaching yoga since 1982 and established the Isha Foundation in 1992, which has an ashram and yoga venue which organises various educational exercises in Coimbatore. He has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2017 for his commitments to government welfare. He is also an author of the New York Times bestsellers Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy