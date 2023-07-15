Meet cricketer-turned-IPS officer with Bollywood action hero’s body, his fangirl once became headache for police

The police tried to make the woman board a train back home but she threatened to jump off it. This was not the only time the IPS officer faced extreme fandom.

Cricketers like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are known to work extra hard on fitness and sport stunning physiques. Then there are Bollywood action heroes like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh who have chiseled looks. The latter have played ripped police officers on screen. But today we talk about one IPS officer who is a former national-level cricketer, is a social media star with million followers thanks to his stunning looks, and has celebrity status with die-hard fans. One of whom once crossed states to meet her idol.

1984-born Sachin Atulkar is an IPS officer serving in Madhya Pradesh police. Sachin is a fitness icon and a sportsperson. According to reports, Sachin played cricket at national level before turning to civil services. The Bcom graduate cleared the tough UPSC exam at just 22 years of age with All-India Rank of 258.

Hailing from Ujjain, Sachin is reportedly a gold-medalist cop known for his fitness mantras which have made him a social media sensation. On Instagram, his followers have crossed 1 million. Sachin practices both bodybuilding and yoga. Sachin has been Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP)- Law and Order, Bhopal. He currently serves as the DIG, Chhindwara range.

In an incident back from 2018, the MP police were confronted with a peculiar problem when a woman arrived from Punjab with an unusual mission. She was a fan of the young IPS officer who was an SP at the time. Sachin Atulkar was 34-years old at the time. The 27-year-old woman from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district showed up in Ujjain to meet Atulkar.

A student of psychology at the time was “fascinated by the ripped body and the looks of the SP after seeing his pictures on social media”. The police attempted to convince her to return home. The woman was “adamant” in her resolve to meet the IPS officer and attempted to do so at his office and programs he was attending.

The police took her to the One Stop Reform Home. They tried to make her board a train back to Punjab but she threatened to jump off it. The police had to call her parents to MP to try and convince her to come back home.

This is not the only time the IPS officer faced extreme fandom. He was once reached out by parents of a 7-year-old boy who had refused to eat until he got Atulkar’s autograph. The police officer had revealed that he had obliged.