Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...

After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, she is...

Meet Georgina Rodriguez, fiancée of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, she work as...

Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rishab Shetty congratule Rajinikanth as Coolie star completes 50 years in Indian cinema

After disappointing IPL 2025, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka plots major revamp; Zaheer Khan's tenure to end

Nikhil Dwivedi admits Raavan was 'bizzare', says 'actors were wasted': 'Why do you want to twist Tuslidas, Valmiki's Ramayana?' Exclusive

Centre speeds up visa process, enables issuance in one day, know details

Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive

Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...

Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is

After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart

After Saiyaara title track, this song from film has also entered Spotify Top 100

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. 

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 11:18 PM IST

Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...

TRENDING NOW

Former India captain and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, has reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. According to India Today, the engagement took place in a private ceremony, attended by close family and friends. As of now, there is no official announcement made by the Tendulkar family or the Ghai family. 

Who are Ghai's?

The Ghai family is a prominent name in the hospitality and food sectors, best known for owning the InterContinental hotel and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. 

Who is Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya is known for keeping a low public profile and hails from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. The Ghai family holds a strong presence in the hospitality and food industries, owning the InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. According to official Indian government records (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), Saaniya Chandok is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai.

Ravi Iqbal Ghai, a leading figure in the city’s business landscape, is the chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd—a family-owned conglomerate with deep roots in the hospitality and ice cream sectors. He is the son of Iqbal Krishan “IK” Ghai, the visionary behind the iconic Kwality Ice Cream brand and the InterContinental hotel on Mumbai’s Marine Drive. Building on this legacy, Ravi Ghai has played a pivotal role in expanding the family’s footprint in India and internationally, particularly in the Middle East, where he established ice cream manufacturing units and boosted exports.

Under his leadership, Graviss Hospitality has diversified, continuing operations of the luxury InterContinental Marine Drive hotel while backing ventures such as The Brooklyn Creamery—a modern, health-focused ice cream brand founded by his grandson, Shivaan Ghai.

 

Also read: World’s most expensive alcohol costs more than a luxury home in Gurugram, Noida, just 30 ml of whisky priced at over Rs…

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Tiranga rallies across Jammu and Kashmir: 1508-meter long tricolour flag carried by students sets record in Doda, LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah join in Tiranga Yatra, WATCH
    Tiranga rallies across Jammu and Kashmir: 1508-meter long tricolour flag in...
    Guru Dutt’s granddaughter Karuna reveals he stayed in touch with Geeta Dutt even after their separation: 'He used to...'
    Guru Dutt’s granddaughter Karuna reveals he stayed in touch with Geeta Dutt
    Rishabh Pant to surpass MS Dhoni in Test cricket? Former star India batter makes BIG claim, says 'he will obviously...'
    Rishabh Pant to surpass MS Dhoni? Former star India batter makes BIG claim, says
    Suresh Raina was Sachin Tendulkar's 'son'? Ex-India star recounts master blaster's hilarious in-flight prank
    Suresh Raina was Sachin Tendulkar's 'son'? Ex-India star recounts master blaster
    No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by 2030; here's how
    No chemo for Cancer? Scientist claims these diseases will be fully eliminated by
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud
    Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
    Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
    Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
    Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
    Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
    Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
    World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
    World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE