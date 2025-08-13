Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

Former India captain and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, has reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. According to India Today, the engagement took place in a private ceremony, attended by close family and friends. As of now, there is no official announcement made by the Tendulkar family or the Ghai family.

Who are Ghai's?

The Ghai family is a prominent name in the hospitality and food sectors, best known for owning the InterContinental hotel and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Who is Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya is known for keeping a low public profile and hails from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. The Ghai family holds a strong presence in the hospitality and food industries, owning the InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. According to official Indian government records (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), Saaniya Chandok is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai.

Ravi Iqbal Ghai, a leading figure in the city’s business landscape, is the chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd—a family-owned conglomerate with deep roots in the hospitality and ice cream sectors. He is the son of Iqbal Krishan “IK” Ghai, the visionary behind the iconic Kwality Ice Cream brand and the InterContinental hotel on Mumbai’s Marine Drive. Building on this legacy, Ravi Ghai has played a pivotal role in expanding the family’s footprint in India and internationally, particularly in the Middle East, where he established ice cream manufacturing units and boosted exports.

Under his leadership, Graviss Hospitality has diversified, continuing operations of the luxury InterContinental Marine Drive hotel while backing ventures such as The Brooklyn Creamery—a modern, health-focused ice cream brand founded by his grandson, Shivaan Ghai.

Also read: World’s most expensive alcohol costs more than a luxury home in Gurugram, Noida, just 30 ml of whisky priced at over Rs…