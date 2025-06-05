Koi fish are captivating creatures known for their striking red and white colour patterns. But that's not it, Nishkigoi -- commonly known as Koi -- is counted among the most expensive pet fish in the world. In fact, one specific Koi fish was sold for a whopping USD 1.8 million in 2018.

Koi fish are captivating creatures known for their striking red and white colour patterns. But that's not it, Nishkigoi -- commonly known as Koi -- is counted among the most expensive pet fish in the world. In fact, one specific Koi fish was sold for a whopping USD 1.8 million or more than Rs 15 crore. Fascinated? Let us tell you more about it here.

Friendly creatures

Koi fish aren't all about their appearance. They are considered to be strong, intelligent, and resilient creatures, with a life span usually ranging between 25 and 40 years. They are cherished by pet lovers, especially owing to their friendly nature.

At auctions, several factors determine the value of this highly sought-after fish, such as bloodline, pattern, size, and gender. Female Koi fish are more valuable than males, as they grow larger and have better body shape and colour retention ability.

Most expensive Koi fish

In October 2018, a Koi fish by the name S Legend and belonging to the Kohaku variety was sold for USD 1.8 million (or nearly Rs 15.5 crore) at an auction in Japan. It was a nine-year-old female, nearly 39 inches in size, bought by Ying Ying Chung, a Koi enthusiast and collector. It was sold by the breeder Kentaro Sakai from Sakai Fish Farm in Hiroshima.

S Legend no more

Are you wondering why the fish was auctioned for crores of rupees? Well, one major reason for the mind-boggling price was that the fish could lay up to 10,00,000 eggs in just a single breeding season. Besides, Kohaku variety of Koi can grow up to 50 inches, and their value rises as their size increases.

The million-dollar S Legend died in 2019 -- one year after the record-shattering auction sale.