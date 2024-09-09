Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

It is believed that success kisses the feet of those who tirelessly dedicate themselves to their dreams and work hard for it. One such example is S Awasthy, who cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 481.

S Awashthy, hailing from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, achieved this remarkable milestone despite the hardships which she had to face during the journey.

Who is S Awasthy?

Awashty was raised in a low-income household in Thiruvanathapuram. Her father, Premkumar P, is a construction labourer and mother, Sreelatha P, is a homemaker.

Although her career commenced in the IT sector, she nurtured the dream of becoming an IAS officer since childhood.

After her schooling, she went for graduation from Government Barton Hill Enginneering College in Thiruvananthapuram. After she completed her post-graduation, Awasthy secured a job in TCS in the year 2015. However, she simultaneously prepared for her UPSC examination along with her 9-7 job.

In 2017, she realise that one needed to study day and night and work harder to clear the civil services examination, so she quit her corporate job to dedicate herself fully to the preparations.

Awashty succeeded in her fourth attempt

Awasthy, who could not clear the UPSC exams in the first three attempts, succeeded in her fourth attempt with her undying passion and relentless efforts. It happened when she analysed her shorcomings and worked on them. She practised writing and worked more on content formation.

"It was my fourth attempt at civil services examination. The last three times, I could not clear the preliminary exams and I was a little anxious. To crack the examination, I focused on writing practice and maximum content improvisation, so that I could present my content well in the papers", she told the mediapersons.

A proud father

Premkumar P, Awasthy's father, remarked that she had made the entire family proud of her.

“I am proud of my daughter. She studied and cleared an examination like UPSC under difficult circumstances. She is hardworking and was excellent in studies since her school days" he said.