Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

Army foils infiltration bid in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

Kolkata hit streets again as part of 'Reclaim the Night' protests to seek justice for rape-murder of trainee doctor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

8 Indian dishes popular in USA

8 Indian dishes popular in USA

8 animals that eat their partners, babies

8 animals that eat their partners, babies

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...

S Awasthy, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, has cleared the UPSC 2022 exam despite the challenges and hardships.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 07:03 AM IST

Meet S Awasthy, daughter of a construction labourer who quit corporate job, and cracked UPSC with AIR...
S Awasthy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It is believed that success kisses the feet of those who tirelessly dedicate themselves to their dreams and work hard for it. One such example is S Awasthy, who cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 481. 

S Awashthy, hailing from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, achieved this remarkable milestone despite the hardships which she had to face during the journey. 

Who is S Awasthy?

Awashty was raised in a low-income household in Thiruvanathapuram. Her father, Premkumar P, is a construction labourer and mother, Sreelatha P, is a homemaker. 

Although her career commenced in the IT sector, she nurtured the dream of becoming an IAS officer since childhood. 

After her schooling, she went for graduation from Government Barton Hill Enginneering College in Thiruvananthapuram. After she completed her post-graduation, Awasthy secured a job in TCS in the year 2015. However, she simultaneously prepared for her UPSC examination along with her 9-7 job.

In 2017, she realise that one needed to study day and night and work harder to clear the civil services examination, so she quit her corporate job to dedicate herself fully to the preparations. 

Awashty succeeded in her fourth attempt 

Awasthy, who could not clear the UPSC exams in the first three attempts, succeeded in her fourth attempt with her undying passion and relentless efforts. It happened when she analysed her shorcomings and worked on them. She practised writing and worked more on content formation. 

"It was my fourth attempt at civil services examination. The last three times, I could not clear the preliminary exams and I was a little anxious. To crack the examination, I focused on writing practice and maximum content improvisation, so that I could present my content well in the papers", she told the mediapersons. 

A proud father 

Premkumar P, Awasthy's father, remarked that she had made the entire family proud of her. 

“I am proud of my daughter. She studied and cleared an examination like UPSC under difficult circumstances. She is hardworking and was excellent in studies since her school days" he said. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally: Indian winners from every sport - Check full list

This Mukesh Ambani Reliance share plummets 30% in weeks, investors caught in lower circuit trap

This Mukesh Ambani Reliance share plummets 30% in weeks, investors caught in lower circuit trap

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement