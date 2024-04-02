Viral

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

With a diploma in sports nutrition from the prestigious International Olympic Committee, Fernando's illustrious clientele includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

In a world of fad diets and misinformation around the same, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando stands out for his pioneering work as he continues to inspire and transform lives, one meal at a time. With a diploma in sports nutrition from the prestigious International Olympic Committee, Fernando's illustrious clientele includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, ranging from two-time Olympics medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, cricketers Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor to Fardeen Khan, among others. Fernando also mentors aspiring nutritionists and dietitians, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience. One of Fernando's most notable achievements is sculpting the iconic physique of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for the movie "Dangal." The transformation from gaining weight for one part of the film to achieving a ripped physique for another was no small feat, yet Fernando's expertise and personalised approach made it possible. He is the co-founder of Qua Nutrition - Signature Nutrition Clinics and the cost of a single consultation visit reportedly amounts to Rs 20,000. His nutrition counseling plans at Institute Nutrition cater to diverse needs and budgets, offering options ranging from Rs 177,000 to Rs 295,000, with additional fees for genetic testing.

