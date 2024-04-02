Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive supercar, bought Rolls-Royce SUV even before Ambani, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Big boost for Congress in Telangana as BRS MLA Kadiyam Kavya joins party, named Warangal candidate

This film is the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; and it's not Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

Meet Indian woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, now owns 9 companies worth Rs 800 crore in..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive supercar, bought Rolls-Royce SUV even before Ambani, he is…

This film is the biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; and it's not Fighter, Shaitaan, Article 370

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

Health benefits of consuming amla

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

Benefits of eating papaya on an empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet superstar, who lived in chawl, garage; now owns Rs 30 crore bungalow, houses in 3 countries, cars worth Rs 15 crore

India's most profitable film earned 30 times its Rs 60 lakh-budget, bigger hit than Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Kantara

Meet actress who owns luxurious villa in Dubai, Rs 21 crore bungalow, charges Rs 12 crore for one film, net worth is..

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man who tells Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor what to eat in their diet, his fee is...

With a diploma in sports nutrition from the prestigious International Olympic Committee, Fernando's illustrious clientele includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world of fad diets and misinformation around the same, celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando stands out for his pioneering work as he continues to inspire and transform lives, one meal at a time.

With a diploma in sports nutrition from the prestigious International Olympic Committee, Fernando's illustrious clientele includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, ranging from two-time Olympics medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar, cricketers Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor to Fardeen Khan, among others.

Fernando also mentors aspiring nutritionists and dietitians, sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience.

One of Fernando's most notable achievements is sculpting the iconic physique of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for the movie "Dangal." The transformation from gaining weight for one part of the film to achieving a ripped physique for another was no small feat, yet Fernando's expertise and personalised approach made it possible. 

He is the co-founder of Qua Nutrition - Signature Nutrition Clinics and the cost of a single consultation visit reportedly amounts to Rs 20,000. His nutrition counseling plans at Institute Nutrition cater to diverse needs and budgets, offering options ranging from Rs 177,000 to Rs 295,000, with additional fees for genetic testing. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who starred in India's biggest flop, has no films since 2018, still more popular than Amitabh, Shah Rukh

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Kirsten Dunst says she felt miserable while doing famous upside-down kiss in Spider-Man: 'It was pouring with...'

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

This engineer-turned-soldier left home, army after falling for Bollywood star; became top villain, gave 100-crore films

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement