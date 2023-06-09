Meet Ruth Lujan, Ballet dancer who has shrunk her waist to the size of a 'soda can'

screengrab

New Delhi: Ruth Lujan, a 24-year-old ballet dancer from Mexico, has garnered attention for her remarkably small waist, measuring only 11.8 inches. However, it's important to note that achieving this waist size was not through natural means, but rather through the use of corsets.

Ruth's journey to her current waist size is rooted in her diagnosis of hyperlaxity syndrome, a rare condition that impacts the muscles and ligaments. Diagnosed at the young age of 19, Ruth had to adapt and find ways to support her body in pursuing her passion for ballet.

Corsets, which have been used for centuries to shape and cinch the waist, became a tool for Ruth in managing her condition. By wearing corsets, she was able to provide additional support to her torso, allowing her to continue her ballet training and performances.

Ruth Lujan's doctors recommended that she wear corsets to alleviate the symptoms of fatigue, pain, stiffness in joints and muscles, and clicking joints associated with her hyperlaxity syndrome. Initially, Ruth felt devastated when she received the diagnosis, realizing that she might never be able to wear ballet shoes again, a passion she held dear.

At first, Ruth concealed her corsets under her clothing, solely using them for medical purposes. However, as time went on, she discovered that she not only appreciated the support they provided but also loved the way they enhanced her appearance and boosted her confidence.

Through her dedication and consistent wear, Ruth managed to shrink her waist from an initial measurement of 15 inches down to a strikingly small 11.8 inches. While some perceive her look as extreme and question its authenticity, Ruth remains undeterred by the negativity. Instead, she uses it as motivation to continue pursuing her passions and maintaining a positive mindset.

Ruth emphasizes that her journey with corsets has had a profound impact on her self-esteem and self-love. She feels empowered by her ability to shape her body according to her own preferences, and she takes pride in her unique appearance. Despite facing criticism and misconceptions, Ruth remains resilient, focusing on her love for ballet and her unwavering determination to pursue what brings her joy.

It is important to note that Ruth's experience is highly individual, as it is influenced by her medical condition and personal choices. While she finds fulfillment in waist training, it is essential for others to approach such practices cautiously and prioritize their overall well-being and health. Consulting with medical professionals is crucial to ensure the safety and appropriateness of any body modification techniques.

Ruth's story serves as a testament to her resilience, adaptability, and determination to overcome the challenges posed by her medical condition. It highlights the transformative power of self-acceptance and the pursuit of one's passions, ultimately encouraging others to embrace their uniqueness and find confidence in their own journeys.