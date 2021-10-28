Meet Ruchi Pathak, who said India got independence on ‘99-year lease’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha activist Ruchi Pathak has sparked a meme fest after she claimed at an event that India is not completely free and the independence of India is on lease for 99 years. According to Ruchi Pathak, India did not get full independence from British in 1947 adding that our freedom is a 99-year lease deal from Britishers.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Ruchi claimed that Nehru brought India her independence on a 99-years lease from the British Crown.

Ruchi Pathak, who hails from Jhansi Uttar Pradesh. Ruchi Pathak says, “India was given a lease of independence for 99 years. Till now India is not fully independent.”

According to Ruchi, during the days of freedom struggle, which was being led by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, the Britishers were not allowing to give freedom to India and that's why Nehru took the oath for the British Crown and not the Indian Constitution when he was sworn in as India's first prime minister after independence.

She said, "After this, she also said that after its independence, the Indian national congress was formed in 1951 and blamed the INC for this leased independence of India”.

Ruchi's comments sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

The other panellists present on stage claimed that it is a popular conspiracy spread using social media platforms.