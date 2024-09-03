Twitter
Meet Ruby Prajapati, daughter of an autorickshaw driver, who cracked NEET-UG after battling...

Ruby Prajapati, a diligent student from Gujarat, has cracked the NEET-UG exams despite the hardships and obstacles.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Meet Ruby Prajapati, daughter of an autorickshaw driver, who cracked NEET-UG after battling...
Ruby Prajapati
Ruby Prajapati, a promising student belonging to a low-income household in Gujarat, has cracked National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG with an impressive score of 635 out of 720, overcoming all the odds and adversiteis. 

Growing up in a low-income household, Prajapati witnessed uncountable hardships and challenges on a daily basis. These challenges, including the financial issues and her peronal health battle, did not shatter her determination to achieve something in life. 

Seeing her father, an autorickshaw driver, and her mother, who worked in animal husbandry, toiling hard to make both ends meet, Prajapati was filled with compassion and dedication to become a doctor to serve her community. 

She lost her younger brother nine years back and saw her older brother struggling with speech difficulties, which further strengthen her desire to make a difference. 

"I decided to make a difference because of the tough times my family went through", India Today has quoted Ruby Prajapati as saying. Meanwhile, she also suffered from tuberculosis, from which she got recovered in 2018. 

These rough experiences not only strengthened Ruby's determination, but made her learn the significance of doctors in society and what it means to heal and provide care to someone. 

"Never had a lot of money to begin with": Ruby Prajapati 

In a conversation with India Today, Ruby Prajapati recalled the hardships her family went through. 

"My father drives an autorickshaw and my mother takes care of animals at home, so we never have a lot of money to begin with," the newspapaer has quoted Ruby as saying. 

Describing her family as her pillar of strength, she added, "My mother’s belief in me and my uncle’s financial support served as constant motivation". 

For Ruby Prajapati, it was her uncle's decision to finance her NEET coaching which proved to be turning point in her life. 

"His help was more than just money; it gave me hope and encouragement to follow my dreams,” she stated. 

When Ruby faced a major setback after failing to perform well

Ruby Prajapati, who attended a government school with limited resources, faced a major setback as she failed to perform well after a year of NEET coaching, financed by her uncle. 

"This made me feel really down, and I got depressed," Ruby recalled, as quoted by the newspapaer. 

However, Ruby adjusted her study methods, sought new learning strategies, and kept moving, which brought her close to her goals. 

"I changed how I studied, found new ways to learn, and got back to work with more focus. Even when I felt sad or things didn’t go well, I kept myself going by remembering my goals," she shared. 

During her preparation, Ruby found a plenty of online resources which proved to be conducive to her. The videos particularly from Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah offered her the guidance she needed. 

"Right before the exam, I also joined their NEET Crash Course, which was very useful. Staying strong and working hard helped me keep going and do my best", Ruby further recalled. 

A bright future ahead 

Ruby's hard work and determination paid off as she scored an impressive 635 out of 720 in NEET-UG exams. Currently enrolled at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, Ruby also shares her journey through social media to inspire many. 

“As a doctor, I want to help people feel better and live healthier lives", India Today quotes Ruby as saying. 

She further said that she wanted to work for those who need help while going through difficult times. 

"Since I’ve lost a brother and dealt with tough health problems myself, I understand when others are hurting. I want to use my job as a doctor to help those who are going through hard times, just like I did," she said. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
