A video of Japan's Princess Kako has gone viral, showing her sleeping on an economy flight during a trip to Brazil. The 30-year-old princess, Emperor Naruhito's niece, was on an 11-day trip to eight cities.

Princess Kako visited four places in a day, leaving her exhausted. In the video, she is seen resting against the window immediately after boarding.

People online praised her simplicity and hard work. Some praised her humble decision to fly in economy class, while others believed such private videos should not be shared.

"Videos like this should not be shared. Princess Kako is a hardworking and humble role model. We should protect her, not expose her," the South China Morning Post quoted one user as saying.

"She looked like a porcelain doll. It's completely understandable to feel tired after such a busy schedule," the SCMP quoted another user as saying.

Who is Princess Kako?

Princess Kako of Japan became more active in public life after her sister Princess Mako moved to New York. She left the royal family to marry her college boyfriend in 2021.

Princess Kako's younger brother is the next contender for the throne, as women are still not allowed to rule in Japan.

The princess is known to win hearts with her humility and dedication. During a recent visit, the Japanese princess wore ceramic earrings made in traditional ways. Soon after, the sale of those earrings increased 50 times in a few days.

Known for her beauty, modesty and honesty, Princess Kako now travels abroad alone to represent the royal family. She once said that she has performed all the duties honestly, although she also admitted that she gets angry very quickly.

Princess Kako, a former figure skater and district champion in 2007, later worked in the UK. She studied performing arts and psychology at the University of Leeds in the UK. As well as being fluent in sign language, she also supports charity work.

Princess Kako has become a fashion icon in Japan, often wearing colourful and bold outfits instead of the royal family's usual simple clothing. Her camellia-printed dress in Brazil received over 5 lakh likes online.