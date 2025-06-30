VIRAL
Princess Kako of Japan became more active in public life after her sister Princess Mako moved to New York.
A video of Japan's Princess Kako has gone viral, showing her sleeping on an economy flight during a trip to Brazil. The 30-year-old princess, Emperor Naruhito's niece, was on an 11-day trip to eight cities.
Princess Kako visited four places in a day, leaving her exhausted. In the video, she is seen resting against the window immediately after boarding.
People online praised her simplicity and hard work. Some praised her humble decision to fly in economy class, while others believed such private videos should not be shared.
"Videos like this should not be shared. Princess Kako is a hardworking and humble role model. We should protect her, not expose her," the South China Morning Post quoted one user as saying.
"She looked like a porcelain doll. It's completely understandable to feel tired after such a busy schedule," the SCMP quoted another user as saying.
Who is Princess Kako?
Princess Kako of Japan became more active in public life after her sister Princess Mako moved to New York. She left the royal family to marry her college boyfriend in 2021.
Princess Kako's younger brother is the next contender for the throne, as women are still not allowed to rule in Japan.
The princess is known to win hearts with her humility and dedication. During a recent visit, the Japanese princess wore ceramic earrings made in traditional ways. Soon after, the sale of those earrings increased 50 times in a few days.
Known for her beauty, modesty and honesty, Princess Kako now travels abroad alone to represent the royal family. She once said that she has performed all the duties honestly, although she also admitted that she gets angry very quickly.
Princess Kako, a former figure skater and district champion in 2007, later worked in the UK. She studied performing arts and psychology at the University of Leeds in the UK. As well as being fluent in sign language, she also supports charity work.
Princess Kako has become a fashion icon in Japan, often wearing colourful and bold outfits instead of the royal family's usual simple clothing. Her camellia-printed dress in Brazil received over 5 lakh likes online.
Meet Royal princess who flew economy, went viral after video of her…, is not from India but…
Muharram 2025 Holiday in India: Will schools, banks, and markets be closed on July 7? Know here
KRK calls Paresh Rawal 'male Rakhi Sawant' after his sudden u-turn on Hera Pheri 3: 'The man who drinks his own urine...'
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath warns about future job market, says 4-yr degree not enough, names one skill to stay relevant, it is...
NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 DECLARED at nios.ac.in: Check steps to download, direct link here
Anil Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance firm participates in global bids for...; plans to set up...
Good news for Lalit Modi as Supreme Court allows him to seek remedy in connection with IPL 2009 case
Aakriti Thakur wins Inspiring Brand and Marketing Leader of the Year at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan goes speechless as crowd of fans cheer for his son Abhishek Bachchan for completing 25 years in Bollywood
Kolkata Rape Case: Has Mamata Banerjee lost grip over TMC cadre? How may it benefit BJP in Assembly Elections 2026?
CUET 2025 UG Result Expected Today: Check steps to download scorecard, direct link here
Telangana: 8 killed, several injured in blast at Sangareddy pharma plant; PM Modi announces compensation of Rs... to victims' kin
Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launching in India tomorrow: Check India price, design, camera features and more
WBJEE Result 2025: Result to be announced soon at wbjeeb.nic.in; here's how you can download scorecard
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, THIS actor supports Diljit Dosanjh, says 'his mind is not poisoned'
What is fatwa? Will Muslims target Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu after Shiite clergy's decree? Salman Rushdie was stabbed after fatwa...
ICAI CA Final May 2025: Result to be announced soon at icai.nic.in; here's how you can download scorecard
Sarzameen Teaser: Ibrahim Ali Khan as ruthless villain steals spotlight in Kajol-Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller
Meet woman, who lost her father when she was 6 months old, her mother remarried when she was 3, later became IITian to fulfill her dadi's dream, she is...
This 200-year-old hotel, which is worth Rs 26 crore, is being sold for Rs 118, Queen Victoria once stayed here, but owner has put one condition, it is...
What is special about International Space Station and how much of its life is left?
3rd Stage of Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Presale Sells Out in a Flash
India's neighbour unveils mystery bomb, capable of widespread destruction, can destroy power stations, cause complete blackout, not Pakistan, it is...
This is world's most expensive car, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, it costs Rs..., owner is...
Abhishek Bachchan makes big statement amid separation rumours with Aishwarya Rai: ’It's not just me...'
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead in road accident in Shimla amid heavy rains across the state, here's all you need to know
Iran's top Shia cleric issues 'fatwa' against Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Make enemies regret their...'
Kareena Kapoor makes FIRST statement about Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, reveals its impact on Taimur and Jeh: ’They have seen…’
What is 'Einstein visa' and why are skilled workers considering it as alternative to H-1B visa? It offers direct path to...
Bank Holidays in July 2025: Banks to remain closed for 13 days this month, check state-wise list here
Father-daughter duo dances on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana', Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's company reacts after video goes viral, watch
Pakistan, China in fear, India to equip Su-30MKI with this Russian missile, it has the ability to..., name is...
Meet actor who played young Shah Rukh Khan, fought evil as TV superhero, quit acting and now runs a media empire worth Rs...
Shefali Jariwala's demise: Doctor gives major update in 'Kaanta Laga' girl sudden death, suspects...
Good news for Indian travellers, hotels in this country are cheaper than a burger, not Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, it is...
China's big blow to its friend Pakistan, refuses to give this weapon, Shehbaz Sharif in tension due to...
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam four times, defeated disability, to became India's first differently-abled IAS officer, her name is..., she is currently posted in...
Meet actor who lost his parents at 14, used to sell lipstick door-to-door, worked in photo-lab, started as dancer before his first acting offer from Jaya Bachchan, he is now top actor, name is...
Abhishek Bachchan reveals father Amitabh Bachchan's unique calling style: 'But for WhatsApp, I will have to...'
Donald Trump’s big reveal, says 'group of very wealthy people' set to buy TikTok, but needs China's Xi Jinping's approval due to...
Iran Israel war: Donald Trump makes BIG statement on US' strikes, says bombs 'went through like it was...'
India responds to defence attache's comments on Operation Sindoor, says, 'his remarks have been...'
India U19 vs England U19 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live on TV and online
Donald Trump drops big hint on who will buy TikTok, says will need China's approval: 'It’s a group of...'
'Rohit Sharma gave me 10 minutes...': Sanju Samson's shocking revelation on T20 World Cup 2024 final snub
This country uses heavy-lift drone to save man trapped in flooded city, WATCH viral video
Paresh Rawal confirms return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, details inside
'Too dependent on Jasprit Bumrah': Ex-India captain's brutal reality check for Shubman Gill and Co
Maharashtra government cancels 3-langauge policy resolutions amid 'Hindi imposition' charge
Air India Jet bound for Delhi from Tokyo lands in Kolkata due to..., airline issues statement
Married couple found dead at flat in Jaipur, last CCTV footage reveals shocking details, police say...
'Would’ve never made it to the squad...': Ex-India star's blunt verdict on Shreyas Iyer's England snub
BIG announcement by Indian Railways as it gears up to speed up chart prep, upgrade reservation system and..., check details here
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's new salary is staggering amount of Rs..., set to manage...
'Faith has no religion': Video of Muslim woman worshipping at Lord Shiva temple wins hearts online
'Hindustan humare baap ke baap ka hai': Diljit Dosanjh's remark irks Abhijeet Bhattacharya, slams Punjabi singer, video goes viral
From Nita Ambani's saree to Radhika Merchant's contemporary glam, the Ambani family turned heads at Mumbai wedding
'Am I ever....': Surgeon reveals Rishabh Pant's first question after horrific car accident in 2022
Iran Israel war: How soon can Tehran get back to its nuclear programme? UN's nuclear watchdog says...
Panchayat Season-4: Are Sachivji, Rinki dating in real life too? Actress Sanvikaa says, 'The comfort we have...'
Meet man who went to IIT Kanpur, launched company in 2017, later raised Rs 120 crore, now is struggling to…
Viral Video: Batter collapses on pitch, dies of heart attack moments after hitting six
'India is better': Indian woman’s viral video exposes intense job competition for students in Canada
IND vs ENG: After Leeds loss, India bring PBKS spinner in training session; sparks speculations of big change in playing XI for 2nd Test
Delhi-NCR: Delhiites gear up for FIRST-EVER artificial rain from..., know how it will work
This city's police not only catches criminals but saves marriage, 90 couples reconciled by now, it is...
This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor; actor himself disliked movie; opened on bumper note, became flop, movie is...
CUET-UG 2025 results to be out soon: Check how to download scorecard, after-result process and more
Air India tragedy: Did Ahmedabad plane crash happen due to sabotage? Union Minister says...
'I made Sachin Tendulkar's name': England great's bold claim sparks best batsman debate; ignores Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar
CSK's star bowler signs up with Essex for County Championship for Rs..., his name is...
Good news for investors as THIS Mukesh Ambani-led firm earns Rs 7000000000000 in just 5 days after..., details here
Shefali Jariwala battled epilepsy since the age of 15: Know Its causes, symptoms, and treatment
Global Peace Index 2025: THIS is the most peaceful country in the world with low crime rates, police do not carry guns here, it is...; India ranks...
India's next great leader? Ravi Shastri makes massive prediction on Shubman Gill's captaincy
Shefali Jariwala revealed father was against modeling, told her to reject Kanta Laga, got permission after she agreed his condition of..: 'Hamare parivaar mein..'
Steve Smith to return in Playing XI for Grenada Test against West Indies? Here's what we know so far
SHOCKING! Man lifts massive king cobra with bare hands, netizens call him..., watch viral video
From new Aadhaar rule to revised bank charges: Major financial changes taking effect from July
Rohit Sharma admits he was panicking, hails Virat Kohli's mental toughness in T20 World Cup 2024 final
‘I didn't want to live...’: Woman with rare vomiting syndrome shocks the internet
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launches 'biggest air strike' on Ukraine, here's what we know so far
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant on brink of history, eyes Virat Kohli's big record in Edgbaston Test
Who is Simran Singh? 24-year-old Indian woman goes missing in US, days after arriving for arranged marriage
Watch: Tesla makes first fully driverless delivery, Elon Musk hints at future plans
Pakistan's Asim Munir's BIG threat to India, brings up Kashmir issue again, says, 'We must remember...'
Viral video: Parag Tyagi weeps inconsolably at asthi visarjan of Shefali Jariwala, he bids final goodbye, submerges her ashes at....
YouTube set to roll out two new AI-powered features, bringing key changes in live streaming from..., know details here
Doctor who saved Rishabh Pant's life post car accident reacts to India vice captain signature 'somersault' celebration, calls it 'Unnecessary...'
Wimbledon 2025: When and how to watch in India? Check venue details, prize money and more
Sonakshi Sinha expecting first child with Zaheer Iqbal? Actress breaks silence on pregnancy: 'I have...'
Good news for NRI! US brings BIG change in proposed remittance tax in 'One Big, Beautiful Bill', levy reduced from 3% to...
This country, Russia's rival, is largest importer of arms in the world, reason is..., India ranks at...
Meet man, impersonator of North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, who earns a living by..., recognised as the world's...
Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours due to..., pilgrims stranded in Haridwar, check details here
Weather update: Monsoon arrives in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert till..., check details here
Shefali Jariwala death: Kanta Laga Girl was 'taking pills, injection' for..., investigation reveals crucial details: 'Her body began trembling after...'
Another big move by Mukesh Ambani, this Russian oil company in early talks with Reliance to sell stake in..., name is...
Government to bring BIG changes in rules for purchasing new 2-wheelers, now mandates 2 helmets, and..., effective from...
Good news for Punekars! Pune Metro to get 15 new trains, 45 coaches as Centre approves Phase 2 expansion, will reduce wait time to...