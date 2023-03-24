Meet Rosaline Arokia Mary, the first woman ticket checker to collect Rs 1 crore fine from passengers

screengrab

New Delhi: Rosaline Arokia Mary, a Southern Railway chief ticket inspector, recently made news for her impressive accomplishment of collecting fines totaling Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular and non-ticketed passengers. Her accomplishment has also won her the praise of the Ministry of Railways.

Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers. pic.twitter.com/VxGJcjL9t5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 22, 2023

The Ministry of Railways took to their official Twitter handle to acknowledged her accomplishment. "Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers," the Miinstry wrote and also dropped pictures of during her duty hours.

In the pics, Mary is seen engrossed in her job, collecting fines and inspecting tickets from passengers on platforms and trains.

The post received a lot of attention online because she was the first woman on the ticket-checking staff to earn such a large sum. Users on Twitter congratulated and praised her for her hard work.

"We need more such challenging and dedicated women to make our Bharath a superpower," one user remarked. . "Keep the tempo up." another user wrote. "Congratulations, Ma'am!" said a third. "Excellent work!" said a fourth.

Southern Railway said in a press release that three ticket-checking employees made records by collecting more than Rs 1 crore in penalties from April 2022 to March 2023.

S Nanda Kumar, the Chennai division's deputy chief ticket inspector, was fined Rs 1.55 crore, and Sakthivel, the senior ticket tester, was fined Rs 1.10 crore.